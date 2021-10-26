Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The recently concluded 'The Design India Show' awarded Oddinary with India's Best Brand Design Studio Award along with India's Best Design Project 2021 for the second time in a row, in recognition of its stellar work in the field of packaging and design.

Speaking about the award, Vinay Thakker - Founder and CEO, Oddinary Brand Strategy and Design, said, "The major challenge for us at Oddinary was to continue producing high-quality design solutions in crunched timelines for Covid-response projects while adapting to the new norms of working. It is very encouraging for the team to not just see businesses that we have partnered with show profitability, but also to gain recognition for these projects from a global jury. Design and packaging is a very important and often under-utilised armour that 100% of the consumers of a brand are exposed to."

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Four Booked for Allegedly Killing Man in Tarn Taran.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Oddinary has worked with over 70 brands, across more than 24 countries including key accounts like Hershey's, Kellogg's, Flipkart, Unilever, Abbott, Marico, etc. Rendering services such as Brand Strategy, Branding, Packaging, and Shopper Marketing. Oddinary has garnered numerous other prestigious awards across the world, making them one of India's truly Global Design and Creative Agency.

Initiated in 2015, "India's Best Design Awards" are the first to recognise Design Studios for their professional work, business practices, and transparency. They recognise agencies in multiple categories including Best Brand Design, Spatial Design, Graphic Design, Digital Design. The theme of the award this time was 'Unmute' and focussed on how we are getting back to a changed world. Vinay Thakker, the CEO of Oddinary was also a part of the panel along with other business and design leaders to discuss and present their views on 'Unmuting' now.

Also Read | Moto G200 Specifications Reportedly Emerge Online, Likely To Come With 108MP Camera & Snapdragon 888 SoC.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)