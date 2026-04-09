PNN

New Delhi [India], April 9: Om Power Transmission Limited (the "Company"), a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC")company engaged in executing high-voltage ("HV") and extra-high voltage ("EHV") transmission lines, substations, underground cabling projects, and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance ("O&M") services has successfully secured a capital infusion of ₹4,501.47 lakhs pursuant to the allocation to Anchor Investors, on 08th April, 2026 ahead of the Company's scheduled IPO launch. The offering, consisting of up to 85,75,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each ("Equity Shares"), comprising a fresh issue aggregating up to 75,75,000 Equity Shares ("Fresh Issue") and an offer for sale of up to 10,00,000 Equity Shares ("Offer for Sale" and, together with the Fresh Issue, the "Offer" or the "IPO"), will open for public subscription on April 09, 2026.

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According to the Anchor Allocation Report dated April 08, 2026 published on the websites of National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited (collectively, "Stock Exchanges"), prominent participants in the anchor investor allocation included:

1. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE;

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2. Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC-Elite Capital Fund;

3. Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC-Citadel Capital Fund; and

4. Sunrise Investment Trust- Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, (collectively, the "Anchor Investors".)

The Company allotted 25,72,270 Equity Shares at ₹ 175.00 per Equity Share (including share premium of ₹ 165.00 per Equity Share) to 4 Anchor Investors, aggregating to ₹4,501.47 lakhs.

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