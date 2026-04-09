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After turning heads in Tokyo, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway continued their global promotional tour for The Devil Wears Prada 2 with a stylish stop in Seoul, South Korea, on April 8. The Hollywood icons reunited on screen after 20 years, reprising their beloved roles as Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs in the upcoming 20th Century Studios film. ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Trailer: Simone Ashley Joins Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Final Look at 2026 Sequel (Watch Video)

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Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Shine in Seoul

The duo received a warm welcome from excited fans as they arrived in the city, instantly transforming the event into a major fashion moment. Earlier in the day, Streep and Hathaway also interacted with the media and were gifted a unique pair of red heels, adding a memorable touch to their Seoul appearance.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Light Up Seoul - See Post

(Photo Credit: Google Drive)

Meryl Streep Praises Anne Hathaway

During the press tour, Streep reflected on working with Hathaway again after two decades. “I just really loved reigniting the energy between us. And I loved meeting you as a full-blown woman, not a young girl on the cusp. It’s been such a great pleasure,” Streep said while addressing Hathaway. She also spoke warmly about reuniting with the rest of the cast. “It was wonderful seeing Emily Blunt again. And Stanley Tucci-I can’t get rid of him, he’s in my life forever. We’ve made a couple of films together. The chemistry was just wonderful.” ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Trailer Drops: Miranda Priestly Faces Digital-Era Showdown (Watch Video)

Watch ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Final Trailer:

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Release Date

The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back the original creative team, with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna returning alongside the lead cast. The film is produced by Wendy Finerman, with Michael Bederman, Karen Rosenfelt, and Aline Brosh McKenna serving as executive producers. The much-anticipated sequel is set to release in cinemas on May 1, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).