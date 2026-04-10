Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Arvinder Singh Sahney, Chairman, Indian Oil Corporation Limited on Friday said that oil marketing companies (OMCs) are supplying around 80,000 metric tonnes of LPG daily across the country, while ensuring delivery of nearly 50 lakh cylinders to domestic consumers every day.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited Chairman said that domestic LPG consumers are being fully prioritised amid the ongoing geopolitical situation, with no major disruptions reported.

Also Read | Rubi Kumari Thakur Becomes Nepal's Youngest Deputy Speaker, Wins HoR Post with RSP Backing.

"We are in a situation wherein we are able to very nicely satisfy the requirements of all our domestic consumers because we have given the topmost priority to the domestic consumers. So they are very nicely being taken care of," Sahney said.

He added that all three OMCs -- Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited -- are jointly ensuring uninterrupted supply across the country.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut: Parts of Thane To Face 24-Hour Water Shutdown Due to Pipeline Leak at Majiwada Junction; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

"All over India, if you say, we are supplying as OMCs, around 80,000 metric tons of LPG every day all across the country. And we are very well maintaining around 50 lakh domestic distribution we are doing every day," he said.

Sahney emphasised that this level of supply is sufficient to meet the normal requirements of domestic LPG users, adding that there is "no trouble whatsoever" in meeting household demand.

On commercial LPG, he said supplies have been partially restored, with priority given to essential services.

"Regarding commercial LPG, we have gone up to 70 per cent of the previous which we were giving... For critical sectors like hospitals, education institutes and messes, we are giving 100 per cent requirement," he said.

For other commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants, supplies are being maintained at around 70 per cent or more depending on demand and coordination with state authorities.

Highlighting enforcement measures, Sahney said OMCs are working closely with state governments to curb unethical practices.

"We are doing a lot of raids along with the state governments... We are trying to get whatever unethical practices are going on; that also we are taking care of," he said.

Looking ahead, the IOCL Chairman stressed the need to diversify India's energy mix, with a stronger push towards piped natural gas (PNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and renewable energy sources.

"We are giving a very concentrated push to piped natural gas and CNG... We should move more and more towards cleaner sources. The target is that at least 15 per cent of the total energy requirement should be met by gas," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)