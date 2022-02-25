New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and Zyngo, a zero-emission logistics provider, has today announced a strategic partnership to deploy 1,500 electric cargo vehicles for last-mile delivery across India. The OSM Rage+ EVs will further expand Zyngo's fleet to cater to the ever-growing demand for last-mile delivery solutions.

The COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdowns and the rising demand by e-commerce marketplaces have increased the demand for eco-friendly and pollution free last-mile delivery solutions. To cater to this growing demand OSM will be introducing a second shift at its Faridabad mother plant from April 2022 onwards.

Zyngo makes the best use of modern technology to ensure optimum service efficiency, fleet utilization and productivity. A high-tech app along with GPS & IOT enabled vehicle tracking systems help Zyngo to manage logistics operations better & in a productive way. Zyngo tech app for Drivers/Delivery Xperts is a self-sufficient Hyperlocal delivery app for generating steady delivery volumes to e-commerce and FMCG sectors.

Speaking on the association with Zyngo, Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, said "OSM is a pure-electric OEM which aims to 'empower electric mobility in India' in its truest sense. Last-mile delivery has seen exponential growth in the last couple of years and is expected to balloon 6 times to over 5,000 million shipments in the next three years. Our latest collaboration with Zyngo is a major step in this direction. The company has a strong background of the sector and coupled with its EV charging solution and modern technology to ensure optimum service efficiency, fleet utilization and enhanced productivity, will play a pivotal role in making OSM Rage+ India's most loved electric three-wheeler."

On plans to partner with last mile delivery providers Narang added, "We at OSM believe associations are the best solution in this cost intensive and cut-throat electric vehicle segment. With partnerships like Zyngo and Magenta we are targeting to deliver over 15k electric vehicles in last mile sector by end of FY23."

Speaking on the partnership Prateek Rao, Founder & CEO, Zyngo said, "We are driving ahead the electrification of hyperlocal delivery services across E-commerce spectrum. The company aims to deliver 5.0 lakh shipments monthly in the last mile by the next fiscal year. This initiative requires such collaborations to enable the empanelment of EV ecosystem in the Last mile delivery space. OSM Rage+ combined with Zyngo's fully competent and advanced Logistics tech platform & fleet management will strive the EV ecosystem and enable faster adoption".

He further added, "We are the delivery partner of several E-commerce, FMCG, Retail and Grocery organizations, and our aim is to expand to become one of the leading EV logistics service-providers in the last mile sector."

Vivek Dhawan, Director-Marketing, Sales, and Service at Omega Seiki Mobility said, "We are pleased to partner with a brand like Zyngo which has been a consistent performer in the last-mile logistics market. We are looking, towards developing a cohesive ecosystem for the sector and EV users across the country. Zyngo, with its unique proposition is a fitting partner as both the organizations will jointly benefit from the cross-utilization of resources in the Electric mobility space."

"The alliance with Zyngo is a key step forward towards providing our customers with an option of fixed, rapid charging and swappable battery within our entire range of commercial electric vehicles. This makes OSM the only company to offer such a unique proposition," added Dhawan.

With over 35 years of cumulative experience in the consumer logistics industry, driving the green movement in logistics, Zyngo ventured into E-mobility solutions and complete infrastructure in the Last Mile Delivery ecosystem and commenced its operations in January 2020. Zyngo believes in adapting the new-age technology to deliver the needs of its customers without compromising the needs of Mother Nature. Company aims at easing business costs with the promise of a greener tomorrow.

Omega Seiki Mobility has been growing its product line up and manufacturing footprint rapidly in India. The company is the first OEM to have 2,3 and 4 wheelers in its product portfolio. The company has set up large scale manufacturing facilities in Delhi NCR and now looking to expand in Pune. The company is a leading last mile service provider with under its brand "UNOXpress". The company is currently running its fleet in 20 cities, doing more than 10 lac Km per month.

