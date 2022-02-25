Kim Kardashian is in Milan these days attending the very prestigious Milan Fashion Week. The reality TV star was seen entering the venue looking ravishing and sultry as usual in her leather boiler suit from the house of Prada. This would also explain the show that she was attending. Yes, it was Prada's. Kim arrived in Milan as a true Prada connoisseur and it was a delight to see her nail so many different looks by the brand. Kim Kardashian Soaks in the Sun in a Brown Bikini, Shows Off Her Sleek Curves (View Pic).

Kim's tan coloured leather boiler suit was paired with a black bralette and grey pumps that added a dash of glamour to her monochrome look. With no major accessories, Kardashian kept it simple and opted for a pair of black sunglasses to complete her look. With nude lips, bronzed cheeks and well-defined brows, she rounded off her look further. Kim's boiler suit look certainly scores high on our fashion meter and we hope to see more of her in the coming days. Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Sexy Curves In The Throwback Pics From Her Tropical Vacay!

Kim Kardashian at the Milan Fashion Week 2022

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian was recently in the headlines when Kanye West had shared screenshots of their chat on social media. Apparently, Kim is very furious with her ex-husband while he's determined to win her back. Kardashian, meanwhile, is dating comedian Pete Davidson who has been an integral cast member on the NBC late-night sketch comedy Saturday Night Live since 2014.

