India would face Sri Lanka in the second game of the three-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. After a comfortable 62-run victory in the first T20I, the hosts would rightfully fancy their chances of claiming the series in the second game. A blazing 89 off 56 from Ishan Kishan's bat followed by Shreyas Iyer's quickfire 57* (28) ensured India landed safely to 199/2. The bowlers then took over, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the way, having figures of 2/9 in two overs. Venkatesh Iyer also chipped in with two wickets as well. India vs Sri Lanka Stat Highlights 1st T20I 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes India's Highest Wicket-Taker in T20Is and Other Stats

When India would eye a series victory, Sri Lanka would fight to keep themselves alive in the competition. Dasun Shanaka will expect a lot more from his team after a mere surrender with the bat as they too would like to ensure that their World Cup plans are in place. Meanwhile, here are some suggestions for fans who would be interested in making Dream11 Fantasy teams for IND vs SL 2nd T20I 2022.

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –Ishan Kishan (IND) can be your pick for the wicketkeeper's slot.

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND) and Charith Asalanka (SL) can be the batters in your team.

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Dasun Shanaka (SL), Ravindra Jadeja (IND) and Venkatesh Iyer (IND) can be picked as the all-rounders in your IND vs SL Dream11 team.

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Dusmantha Chameera (SL), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) and Lahiru Kumara (SL) can make up the bowling attack.

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ishan Kishan (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Shreyas Iyer (IND), Charith Asalanka (SL), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Venkatesh Iyer (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Dusmantha Chameera (SL), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) and Lahiru Kumara (SL)

Rohit Sharma (IND) can be the captain of your IND vs SL 1st T20I 2022 Dream11 Fantasy Team while Ishan Kishan (SL) can be selected as the vice-captain.

