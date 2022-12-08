Nitin Chawla, the founder of OneDios, has been presented with the Emerging Start-up award at the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Conclave and Awards 2022.

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/PNN): A first-of-its-kind service booking platform--OneDios has added another feather to its cap with founder Dr Nitin Chawla being awarded the accolade of outstanding contribution to the service industry at the recently concluded Atma Nirbhar Bharat Conclave and Awards 2022 in New Delhi. The award recognised his leadership and the company's outstanding contribution to building a unique service commerce platform. The rising entrepreneur was felicitated by Chief Guest & Union Minister, Prahlad Singh Patel, in the presence of eminent dignitaries, including foreign diplomats and ambassadors from countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Cambodia, Union of Comoros, League of Arab States, etc.

The mega event took place on the 26th of November at The Park, New Delhi and was hosted by a notable digital news portal, Times Applaud. The prestigious recognition awards program was organised to honour people and institutions enriching India towards self-reliance.

After being felicitated at the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Conclave and Awards 2022, the passionate start-up owner Nitin Chawla said," I am deeply honoured to be conferred this prestigious award for our efforts in the service industry. This award is a testament that our company OneDios Services Private Limited, is a well-curated platform to help brands, original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") and their channel partners understand their end customers better and empower them to create better sales and ownership experiences."

OneDios recognised that customers don't want to waste their time bouncing around the after-sales life cycle of all their products. Instead, they want a single platform that can serve as a unified service/complaint request gateway, helping them reach any brand for any product - multiple appliances, vehicles, gadgets, utility services, and others. A 100% tech-led platform, OneDios aggregates all customer service requests across India.

OneDios focuses on core problems, such as reducing call centre and service costs for brands and ensuring higher customer loyalty towards the brand. It gives customers a first-of-its-kind service gateway to raise complaints, know the request status, and give feedback on the services provided by brands. With its patented technology, OneDios has ventured into a unique and unexplored market.

What sets the platform apart from its competitors is its "Brands First" and "Consumers First" approach. This is why OneDios has garnered over half a million users and provided access to 50+ brands in just two years of its establishment.

Dr Chawla is the lynchpin of OneDios. He possesses vast experience in the Indian consumer electronics and retail industry. Nitin, who already has deep-rooted experience from his stints with multinational organisations such as IBM and Fujitsu, leads the company from the front with unrivalled passion and a dream to make OneDios the next Unicorn of the service tech world. This dynamic businessman believes in and practices the mantra of 100% commitment to creating a successful enterprise. He has a knack for intelligent business decision-making to stitch together innovative solutions to bridge gaps in business processes. As a leader, he has assisted organisations across multiple sectors/sizes/geographies in their digital transformation journey.

