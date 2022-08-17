Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading European fashion brand for young women - ONLY has forayed into athleisure clothing with the launch of a new category called 'ONLY PLAY'. ONLY has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive, differentiated and trend-setting collections; and with the launch of ONLY PLAY, it further strengthens its position as a fashion-forward brand that caters to the complete wardrobe needs of today's modern millennial girls.

The quintessential 'ONLY girl' is always on the move. Be it an energizing morning workout, a quick coffee run, or a fun girls' night out, her life is dynamic and changes pace all the time. Enter ONLY PLAY that is for 'every kinda pace and every kinda play'. Pegged as a one-stop shop for all things comfort and fashion, the category offers an exciting amalgamation of pieces that span sportswear and casualwear. With a strong combination of training and leisure, ONLY PLAY offers supreme functionality, great quality and feminine details that are combined in a powerful mix of the latest fashion and sportswear trends. Technical specifications of the collection include benefits like removable and non-removable padding for necessary support, racerback styles to provide stability, adjustable straps and hook closures, functional pockets, and windproof and breathable technology.

Designed to bring forth endless combinations to style any training, the range includes tops, tights, shorts, training bras, jackets, tank tops and yoga mats. The collection aims to revive a thrill in everyday activities with a variety of whimsical and fun garments in flamboyant colours and comfortable silhouettes. The collection also comes in a variety of expressive and modern prints that are sure to brighten up one's day and elevate everyday style quotient.

Speaking on the launch, Vineet Gautam, CEO and Country Head- BESTSELLER India says, "With the introduction of ONLY PLAY, we further extend the brand's product offering by adding performance wear/ athleisure styles. This truly makes ONLY the one-stop shop for fashion-conscious modern millennial girls. The range stays true to ONLY's design ethos with pop colors, functional designs and comfortable styles. Internationally, ONLY PLAY has been successful with positive customer feedbacks, repeat purchases and business success. We are positive that ONLY PLAY will have a similar success story in India. "

Ideal for yoga sessions, grocery runs, comfort travel or even a girls night in, ONLY PLAY merges the best of performance and fashion, as each piece is extremely versatile and can seamlessly transition from outdoor to indoor activities.

The collection launches on August 16, 2022, and will be available in select stores and online on www.only.in

ONLY is an international fashion brand for young women. Today, we are one of the leading denim brands in Europe. ONLY has turned its success into know-how and in-depth experience in both retail and wholesale and is sold in more than 4500 stores worldwide. The ONLY girl always looks amazing in an effortless way. Fashion is her passion - a creative space where she can experiment with different attitudes feels and looks. She's not defined by a certain style, but by her playful attitude, take on life and fashion and by her love for denim ONLY India currently has 54 stores and 289 shop-in-shops spread across the country. ONLY is available online with www.only.in and present with leading online partners.

BESTSELLER India currently has 209 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,165 shop-in-shops in external multi-brand stores throughout India. BESTSELLER India markets and sells the five BESTSELLER brands JACK&JONES, VERO MODA, ONLY, SELECTED HOMME and PRODUKT.

BESTSELLER India is part of BESTSELLER, a family-owned fashion company founded in Denmark, Europe in 1975. Worldwide, BESTSELLER is present in 46 countries through more than 2,800 chain stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. Read more about BESTSELLER at www.bestseller.com

