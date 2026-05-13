Business News | OPAL Engineering Corporation Honoured with The Prestigious 57th National Export Award

PNN

Phagwara (Punjab) [India], May 13: Opal Engineering Corporation, one of India's leading manufacturers and exporters of agricultural stationary diesel engines, generating sets, pump sets, batteries and engineering products, has once again brought pride to the Indian engineering industry by receiving the prestigious 57th EEPC National Export Award for its outstanding contribution to India's engineering exports and manufacturing excellence in the category of Internal Combustion Engine & Parts in Small Enterprises segment.

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The award ceremony was organised by EEPC India at Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi, on 29 April 2026. The event was graced by Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Honourable Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, as the Chief Guest. The award was presented by Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister of Industries & Food Supplies, Government of Delhi, along with Mr. Pankaj Chadha, Chairman of EEPC India. The award was received by Shri Om Parkash Uppal, Chairman, Mr. Prashant Uppal, CEO, and Mrs. Kavita Uppal on behalf of the company.

This recognition marks another significant milestone in the company's long and distinguished journey of excellence. Opal Engineering Corporation was also honoured with the 56th EEPC National Award in the Internal Combustion Engine & Parts category in the Small Enterprises segment in 2025 by Shri Piyush Vedprakash Goyal, Honourable Minister of Commerce & Industry. Opal has been an EEPC National winner for 2 consecutive years, reflecting its consistent performance, product quality, and leadership in the engineering exports sector. The company was further recognised with the EEPC National Top Exporter Award in 2012, a landmark achievement that firmly established its position among India's leading engineering exporters.

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Established in 1989 in Phagwara, Punjab, the Opex Group has grown from a modest manufacturing initiative into a respected international enterprise exporting to more than 20 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and South Asia. Over the years, the company has earned a strong reputation for manufacturing reliable, rugged, and economical diesel engines designed for demanding agricultural and industrial applications.

The foundation of this success was laid by Mr. Om Parkash Uppal, whose vision, discipline, and engineering expertise shaped the organisation's growth. A Production Engineer from Punjab Engineering College, 1970 batch, with more than 55 years of industrial experience, he has devoted his life to developing dependable engineering solutions for farmers, industries, and communities. His commitment to quality, ethics, and technical excellence continues to inspire the organisation.

Under his leadership, the company built a strong presence in key international markets including Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, where Opex products are widely appreciated for their durability, reliability, and strong performance under challenging operating conditions.

The company entered a new phase of accelerated growth under the leadership of Mr. Prashant Uppal, who joined the organisation in 2000. A Production Engineer and MBA in Marketing from Cardiff Business School, he has combined modern management practices with deep engineering values to strengthen the company's global footprint and operational excellence.

Today, Opal Engineering Corporation exports a wide range of products, including stationary diesel engines, generating sets, pump sets, tall tubular batteries, scaffolding accessories, hand tools, and other engineering products. The company manufactures water-cooled and air-cooled engines from 3.5 HP to 30 HP and maintains a strong spare parts support system with over 3,200 spare parts for Kirloskar, Lister Petter, Lombardini, and Greaves-type engines. With an annual manufacturing capacity exceeding 25,000 engines and the support of more than 450 vendor partners, the company continues to uphold the highest standards of quality, precision, and reliability.

Among its proudest honours is the National Award for Outstanding Entrepreneurship, conferred on Mr. Om Parkash Uppal by former President of India Shri Shankar Dayal Sharma in the year of 1993. Over the years, the company has also received several EEPC India awards at the National & Northern Regional level, FIEO recognitions, and State Export Excellence Awards for its contribution to the Indian industry and exports continuously since 1993 onwards.

On this proud occasion, the management of Opal Engineering Corporation expressed heartfelt gratitude to its customers, international distributors, suppliers, employees, and business partners for their continued trust and support. With strong technical expertise, modern manufacturing systems, ethical values, and a customer-centric approach, the company remains committed to setting new benchmarks in the engineering sector while proudly carrying the spirit of "Made in India" excellence across global markets.

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