Business News | Optimo Capital Reports 394% Revenue Growth in FY26; AUM Rises to Rs 441 Crore

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Fintech company Optimo Capital reported strong growth in its audited FY26 financial performance, with revenue rising 394 per cent to Rs 70.5 crore and profit increasing sharply during the year.

According to the company's FY26 audited numbers, Optimo Capital's profit jumped 416 per cent to Rs 14.1 crore in FY26. The company stated that it has remained profitable since its inception.

Also Read | Maldives Cave Diving Tragedy: 5 Italian Tourists Dead, Police Launch Investigation.

The company, which focuses on Loan Against Property (LAP) financing for MSMEs, said its assets under management (AUM) grew by 179 per cent to Rs 441 crore in FY26.

The company also reported that the number of active small business customers increased to 3,277 during the year.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Reaffirmed He Will Visit Russia This Year: Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, Says 'Open to Everything' Indian Partners Are Interested In.

Optimo Capital has set a target to increase its AUM to Rs 1,200 crore in FY27.

The company stated that it operates in the MSME Loan Against Property segment, which it described as a USD 240 billion opportunity in India.

According to details shared by the company, Optimo Capital primarily provides secured Loan Against Property (LAP) and Micro-LAP products to MSME borrowers.

The company's target customers are borrowers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets. Its geographical presence currently includes Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The company said its average loan ticket size ranges between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, with a core focus on loans between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 30 lakh.

As of March 2026, Optimo Capital operated 49 branches across five states. The company stated that it plans to expand its branch network to 158 branches by FY30.

The fintech firm also highlighted its technology-led lending model.

According to the company, it uses a proprietary land-records intelligence database built on 77 lakh mortgage records. It also uses AI-powered property verification through live video feed in multiple Indian languages.

The company stated that its technology enables in-principle loan sanctions within hours, while full loan disbursement takes place after regulatory checks.

The company said this process significantly reduces turnaround time compared to traditional banks, where sanction processes can take around 15-20 days.

Optimo Capital further stated that its underwriting model focuses entirely on secured lending through Loan Against Property and Micro-LAP products, with no unsecured exposure.

The company follows centralised underwriting with standardised credit policies across branches and conducts legal and valuation checks on 100 per cent of loans.

According to the audited financial summary, the company's disbursements increased from Rs 157 crore in FY25 to Rs 401 crore in FY26, recording a growth of 155 per cent. The number of branches increased from 32 to 49 during the same period.

Revenue from operations rose from Rs 13.10 crore in FY25 to Rs 68.51 crore in FY26, while total income increased from Rs 14.27 crore to Rs 70.52 crore.

Profit before tax rose 416 per cent to Rs 14.14 crore, while profit after tax increased 386 per cent to Rs 10.48 crore in FY26.

The company is led by Prashant Pitti, founder of Optimo Capital and co-founder of EaseMyTrip. According to the company document, Pitti earlier worked at Capital One and HSBC in the United States and invested Rs 73 crore of personal capital in Optimo Capital across equity rounds. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)