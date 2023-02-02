OTTlist: Updated list of OTT releases at your fingertips; the first of few such websites

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/PNN): From 2021 to 2022, India witnessed a 20% growth in OTT audience. The sector's growth has been accelerated not only by the pandemic's stay-at-home entertainment consumption trends but also by India's growing internet-connected population - the country is expected to have 900 million internet users by 2025.

Nearly half of the OTT audience watches online videos on free streaming platforms, including YouTube. As per the report, the top six metros contribute 33% to total paid subscriptions in India. Several platforms are now available, ranging from Netflix to Disney+Hotstar, and the pandemic has undoubtedly increased the number of people using OTT platforms in India. According to the OTT Audience Sizing Report 2022, the Indian OTT audience universe now stands at 424 million people. In India, 119 million of these are active paid OTT subscriptions.

Despite the reopening of cinemas, India's OTT universe is expected to grow by 20% by 2021, according to the report. According to reports, three out of every ten Indians watched online videos at least once in the previous month. According to a report by MICA's Center for Media and Entertainment Studies, India has around 350 million OTT subscribers, with this number expected to go up to 500 million in 2023 says Rohan Kumar Mohanty founder of Ottlist and Way2Ott.com. OTT platforms have successfully gained interest and popularity across generations by allowing users to consume their favourite content on preferred devices at their leisure.

OTTlist was started in 2020 by Rohan Kumar Mohanty with an aim to provide pan-India movies OTT information exclusively. In 2019 Way2ott and OTTlist were the only dedicated OTT information covering websites all across India. The website faced many ups and downs during its journey till now but the website is still on the top providing all the pan India movies OTT information authentic & faster news.

Fy 2022 was super successful, the website made a profit of monthly 5 figures, and the growth of the website has seen an increase in revenue from 0 to 7 figures along with an addition of dedicated team workers. Currently, they are a team of 10 members from online writers to recruiting in-office writers.

I started on my own with the sole purpose to provide pan India movies OTT information in 2020 Quality, consistency, and intent fulfillment are top priorities. Audiences love our content we regularly receive feedback from comments and contact forms." Says Rohan Kumar Mohanty, founder, OTTlist.

