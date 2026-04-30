Business News | Over 50,000 Candidates Selected for PSU Banks in FY26, Workforce Up 33%: Govt Data

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Government has strengthened manpower in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) with 50,552 candidates selected and issued offer letters in FY 2025-26, marking a 33 per cent increase compared to the previous year, according to data released by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance.

"Recruitment in PSBs is conducted through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), in accordance with the specific manpower requirements of participating banks. This centralised and standardised framework ensures transparency and efficiency in the selection process," ministry stated.

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According to the data, the number of selected candidates in PSBs has shown a steady rise over the past years, with 30,827 candidates selected in FY 2023-24 and 37,860 in FY 2024-25, reflecting a consistent year-on-year expansion in workforce capacity.

The DFS said the calibrated recruitment exercise is part of sustained efforts to strengthen human resource capacity in PSBs through planned workforce expansion, improved operational efficiency and governance-oriented reforms.

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"The enhanced scale of recruitment is expected to strengthen operational capacity and reduce workload pressures, improve customer service delivery and responsiveness, support expansion of banking services in underserved areas, advance financial inclusion and deepen credit outreach," the Ministry said.

It further added that the move will enable PSBs to effectively support India's broader economic growth trajectory by ensuring adequate and skilled manpower across branches and operations.

The Government said the initiative is aligned with its broader objective of building a resilient, customer-centric and future-ready banking system.

The Ministry noted that PSBs are being equipped with strengthened human resources to meet evolving requirements of the banking sector, including expansion of services and increasing demand for credit delivery.

The Ministry also added that the approach reflects a structured and planned strategy to ensure adequate staffing levels across public sector banks to support financial inclusion and economic activity. (ANI)

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