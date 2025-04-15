New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Infrastructural challenges, charging time and other factors remain a key concerns of Electric Vehicle (EV) buyers in India, as more than one-third of customers say the high cost of the vehicles and the cost of replacing the battery are major issues, said multinational professional services Deloitte in a report.

Among the emerging trends, the report notes that while global EV sales momentum has softened, affordability pressures are shaping consumer choices in India, prompting some to explore ICE options.

Despite this, interest in hybrids (21 percent) and BEVs (8 percent) persists.

Notably, 36 percent of consumers prioritise fast charging, underscoring rising expectations from EV infrastructure, the report says.

In India, 72 percent of consumers are willing to switch vehicle brands - second only to China (76 percent) and significantly higher than in the US (54 percent).

Among the surveyed Indian consumers, as per the report, about 35 percent cite the availability of desired technology/features as the primary reason, highlighting the growing role of innovation in brand loyalty.

The report says that a generational shift in vehicle ownership models is emerging, with 70 percent of consumers aged 18-34 open to replacing car ownership with MaaS solutions. This reflects changing mobility preferences driven by financial considerations and urban convenience.

Deloitte's 2025 Global Automotive Consumer Study - India says that traditional dealership models face disruption as 76 percent of Indian consumers prefer purchasing vehicles directly from manufacturers.

This highlights the growing influence of digital platforms and OEM-led sales channels in reshaping the car-buying experience, the report adds.

Rajat Mahajan, Partner and Automotive Sector Leader, Deloitte India, said, "The study highlights a shift in how consumers, especially the 18-34 age group, approach mobility. From embracing premium experiences to exploring Mobility-as-a-Service models, their choices reflect evolving lifestyles and financial mindsets. In this context, OEMs must bridge aspiration with accessibility, delivering cutting-edge innovation that aligns with practical needs and emerging goals."

Going forward, the report notes that 88 percent of Indian consumers are willing to share personally identifiable information with manufacturers or third parties for features such as anti-theft tracking - significantly higher than 60 percent in the US.

It added that the Indian customers are also optimistic about technology, with 82 percent viewing AI as beneficial, and they prioritise vehicle-smartphone connectivity.

In India, 62 percent of consumers rank product quality, including safety, as their top priority when choosing their next vehicle.

Unlike developed markets such as Germany and Japan, where price dominates, Indian consumers place greater importance on quality and overall driving experience, the report added. (ANI)

