Chandigarh [India], August 18: Recent discussions across social media platforms and mainstream news outlets have raised concerns about the popular Indian dish, palak paneer (spinach with cottage cheese), particularly regarding its nutritional value and the alleged clash between iron and calcium content. In response, nutrition experts have clarified the facts, highlighting that the fears surrounding the dish are largely unfounded.

The concern stems from the belief that calcium from paneer blocks the absorption of iron from spinach, making the combination harmful. However, scientific evidence shows that this interaction occurs only in cases of high-dose supplements and not through moderate quantities consumed in everyday meals.

A typical serving of palak paneer (around 150 grams) contains approximately:

- Iron (from spinach): ~5 mg

- Calcium (from paneer): ~200 mg

These levels are not sufficient to significantly hinder nutrient absorption. Experts emphasize that the human body effectively regulates absorption based on need, and the interaction between calcium and iron in palak paneer is minimal.

Additionally, vitamin C--commonly found in foods such as lemon, tomato, papaya, and guava--enhances iron absorption, further supporting the nutritional balance of the dish.

Nutrition specialists advise that palak paneer, when consumed as part of a varied and seasonal diet, contributes positively to overall health. The ongoing myth, they note, originated from studies focused on iron and calcium supplements rather than natural food combinations.

Key Takeaway: Palak paneer remains a wholesome, traditional dish that offers both cultural and nutritional value. Rather than avoiding it, consumers are encouraged to enjoy it alongside vitamin C-rich foods for maximum benefit.

For those seeking deeper insights into food myths, balanced diets, and evidence-based nutrition, Santushti by Lavleen offers structured educational resources, including an online nutrition course aimed at promoting fact-based dietary practices.

