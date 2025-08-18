San Francisco, August 18: WhatsApp has become a go-to platform for everyday chats and conversations. So far, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has rolled out a new feature called "Private Writing Help Assistant" for iOS beta testers and said to be working on "Status viewer and privacy info" for Android beta testers in the future. Now, WhatsApp has fixed a bug that led to crashes in group chats.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a fix in its Android 2.25.23.16 version, addressing the most common issue faced by several users. While opening a WhatsApp group chat, many users faced frequent crashes and could not join the conversation. However, the platform has now rolled out a dedicated fix. Grok Companions Contact Numbers Announced: After Ani and Valentine, Elon Musk’s xAI Launches Rudi and Bad Rudi Contact Details for Direct Real-Time Conversation Using Phone.

WhatsApp Rolls Out Fix for Group Chat Crash; Check Previous Issues

WhatsApp users faced group chat crashes frequently; however, the cause of the issue was not identified. However, the users noticed that the WhatsApp groups crashed whenever an incoming message arrived. According to a report by WABetaInfo, some beta testers managed to access the group chats after the crash by marking them as read. Still, it was a temporary fix. The users had to repeat marking the process as read to access the group chats. With the beta release, the problem related to the crashes has been addressed and fully fixed, said the report. Google Messages RCS Gets ‘Delete for Everyone’ Feature for All Users Under RCS Chat.

WhatsApp Working on New Features

Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp started rolling out "Private Writing Help Assistant" for iOS beta testers. It was intended to help users get suggestions before sending the message's final version. This could help those who send long messages or have frequently faced typo errors due to fast typing or other reasons. On the other hand, the Meta-owned platform started developing 'Status viewers and privacy info', which was aimed to help users post updates directly in the group info screen and check who recently viewed their status and its privacy settings.

