VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Paradeep Parivahan Limited, (Paradeep Parivahan, The Company) is a third-party logistics provider offering end-to-end services including cargo handling, port operations, multimodal transport, warehousing, customs clearance and project cargo handling, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Monday, March 17, 2025, aiming to raise Rs 44.86 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Update: Services on Entire Red Line Affected Due to Cable Theft Incident, Repairs Underway.

* Fresh Issue - 45,78,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each

* IPO Size - Rs 44.86 Crore (At Upper Band)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Kremlin Says It Has Retaken Kursk's Biggest Town From Ukraine as US Awaits Vladimir Putin's Ceasefire Response.

* Price Band - Rs 93/ - Rs 98/- Per Share

* Lot Size - 1,200 Equity Shares

The issue size is 45,78,000 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10/- each with a price band of Rs 93/- Rs 98/- Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - Not more than 11,92,800 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up To 7,96,800 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors -Not less than 5,97Paradeep Parivahan Limited,600 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors - Not less than 13,93,200 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - 5,97,600 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Working Capital Requirements & general corporate expenses. The anchor portion will open on March 13, 2025 and issue will close on March 19, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Share India Capital Services Private Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Bigshare Services Private Limited.

Khalid Khan, Managing Director of Paradeep Parivahan Limited expressed, "As the company enters this transformative phase with our Initial Public Offering (IPO), we take immense pride in the strong foundation we have built in the logistics sector. This IPO marks a pivotal step in our commitment to growth, operational excellence, and value creation. The funds raised will not only strengthen our working capital but also enable us to expand our capabilities, invest in innovation, and enhance our service offerings.

With years of expertise in cargo handling, port operations, and integrated supply chain solutions, we have built a reputation for reliability and efficiency. As we move forward, we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, quality, and customer satisfaction."

Sachin Gupta, Director of Share India Capital Services Private Limited said, "We are pleased to be associated with the company as its merchant banker for this Initial Public Offering. The logistics industry in India is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing trade activities, infrastructure development, and the rise of integrated supply chain solutions. With the government's focus on improving transportation networks and digitization in logistics, the sector is poised for sustained expansion.

The company has built a strong presence in cargo handling, port operations, and end-to-end supply chain management. Its commitment to operational excellence, efficiency, and customer satisfaction has positioned it as a key player in the industry. This IPO marks a crucial milestone, providing the necessary capital to strengthen its working capital, expand capabilities, and invest in innovation--allowing it to leverage the growing opportunities in the sector.

We believe the company's strategic vision and strong execution capabilities will enable it to capitalize on industry growth. We look forward to a successful listing and the company's continued success in shaping the future of logistics."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)