Business News | Parents Pile into Samsung Electronics for Kids' Stock Gifts

Seoul [South Korea] May 5 (ANI): Samsung Electronics was the most gifted domestic stock to underage children in April, accounting for more than half of such transactions, data from KB Securities showed, The Korea Herald reported on Tuesday.

According to the brokerage's stock gifting service, Samsung Electronics made up 56.3 per cent of all domestic stock gifts to minors aged 18 and under among its clients, underscoring its dominance among retail investors.

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Analysts attributed the popularity to its relatively accessible price -- 230,500 won ($156) as of Monday's close -- compared with other semiconductor stocks, along with expectations for an earnings recovery driven by rising demand for artificial intelligence.

Kia, whose shares closed at 132,000 won, ranked a distant second at 6.5 percent, followed by Kakao (61,500 won) at 6.1 percent, HLB (87,400 won) at 3.7 percent, EcoPro BM (245,000 won) at 3.6 percent, Duksan Tecopia (58,900 won) at 3 percent, DS Dansuk (126,500 won) at 2.5 percent and Posco Holdings (412,000 won) at 2.1 percent.

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Despite its recent rally, SK hynix accounted for just 1.5 per cent of gifted stocks, reflecting its high share price of 1.45 million won as of Monday, which may limit accessibility for small-value transfers.

All top 10 stocks posted gains last month, though performance relative to the broader market was mixed. SK hynix led with a 59.4 per cent return, followed by Posco Holdings at 39 per cent and Samsung Electronics at 31.9 per cent, all outperforming the Kospi's 30.6 per cent rise.

Other names, including Duksan Tecopia, DS Dansuk, HLB, Naver, EcoPro BM, Kia and Kakao, trailed the index despite delivering positive returns, The Korea Herald reported. (ANI)

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