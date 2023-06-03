Passive Income Comes To Life With Caged Beasts As ATOM, and BNB Prepare For the Meme-Apocalypse

New Delhi [India], June 3: Proof-of-stake may sound like a positive restaurant review, but in cryptocurrency jargon, it refers to a great way to earn passive income. You'll hear the words 'passive income' often with many crypto projects, and due to the increasing competitiveness of cryptocurrency, a series of incentives are being developed to entice and reward participants on digital platforms. If things get too competitive, they might start offering real steaks.

As we stand, digital currencies are currently not offering a food menu to potential investors. Still, we are seeing new projects like the new presale meme coin Caged Beasts (BEASTS), which is offering its own form of incentives, while established tokens like Binance Coin (BNB) and ATOM are advancing the parameters of Decentralized Finance (DeFi).

This article will discuss what plans the new meme token Caged Beasts has for its potential investors during its presale. This article will also compare the functionality of ATOM and BNB and what their parent projects do for the functionality of the crypto space.

ATOM's Cosmos Expanding

The parent project of ATOM is Cosmos, and they have a universe of ideas ever expanding into the far reaches of the cryptocurrency boundaries. Its network started with a big bang and has continued to connect its network galaxies that gravitate to open-source tools for streamlining transactions.

The Cosmos Hub has been the success story for Cosmos and its native coin ATOM, and the proof-of-stake blockchain has garnered success by rewarding participation. The proof-of-stake consensus mechanism helps improve the digital infrastructure's functionality by rewarding new crypto if they accurately validate the new data and don't cheat the system. If you play fair, you get the rewards.

The BNB Chain Reaction

Binance Coin (BNB) has been knocking around the hallowed halls of crypto since 2017 and is an essential asset for trading activities and passive income. The Binance exchange has been one of the main reasons for its longevity, and just like Cosmos, they have included proof-of-stake in its development.

Unlike Cosmos, Binance's blockchain, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), uses a hybrid proof-of-authority consensus architecture (PoA), which helps with minimal fees and only requires 21 validators to function. Validators are vital for the proof-of-stake mechanism to work effectively, powering the BSC network.

Caged Beasts Offers Passive Income With a Bite

A caged beast can rattle its way free anytime, so crypto projects everywhere are preparing for the meme coin with teeth. Caged Beasts have a unique selling point that captivates potential investors across the industry. If you have not heard of 'Caged Liquidity', this caged DeFi mutagen has locked away 75% of funds until its release date, vamping its prospects of passive income.

Passive income and cool narratives aside, the team behind Caged Beasts have set themselves apart from BNB and ATOM with their new and revolutionary referral code. It's nothing new for developers to allow their investors to create a unique referral code for friends and family, but the two-way incentive is advantageous for both sides of the coin.

Once the BEASTS investor has created their unique code, they can send it to friends, family and anyone who wishes to increase their profit margins. The unique factor in this referral programme is that the code creator and the new investor will receive a 20% Bonus!

At the end of the day, in the world of passive income, users can reap significant rewards for participating in a project. The choice eventually comes down to picking the project with the most rewards, and therefore, you want to make sure you're on the right team when the Caged Beasts are released!

