Mumbai, June 4: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam 2023 can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in to check and download the admit card for the main examination.

Candidates must note that the admit card for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam 2023 will be available from June 2 to June 25. This year, the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination-2023 will be held from June 24 to June 25 at various examination centres across the country. UPSC CMSE 2022 Final Result: Combined Medical Services Examination Result Declared on upsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Steps To Download UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Admit Card 2023" link

Next, enter using your login details

Now, click on submit

Your UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

In order to appear for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam 2023, candidates have to carry their admit card or produce a printout of their e-Admit Card at the examination centre. Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Declared: MSBSHSE Class 10th Results Released on mahresult.nic.in, Know How To Check and Download Marks Online.

Besides, candidates are also advised to carry their Photo ID Card whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card in order to appear for each session of the Main Examination. For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

