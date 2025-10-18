PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 18: Patil Automation Limited (NSE:PATILAUTOM | INE17GV01016), a comprehensive industrial automation solutions provider catering to both automotive and non-automotive sectors, has announced the receipt of a ₹10.82 crore purchase order (inclusive of all taxes and duties) from an Indian corporate client for an onsite assembly line installation project.

The project involves the design, development, manufacturing, fabrication, and installation of a Front Axle Tube Overhead Structure with XY Rail Structure, Yoke Pressing to Gauge, and Welding Cell, and is expected to be completed by February 15, 2026.

This latest order adds to the company's growing pipeline of turnkey projects, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for customized automation systems that drive precision, productivity, and scalable manufacturing. With this addition, Patil Automation's active order book now exceeds ₹140 crore plus, underscoring its robust growth trajectory and rising demand from OEMs and Tier I suppliers across industries.

Commenting on the order win Mr. Manoj Patil, Promoter and Managing Director, Patil Automation Limited said, "This project win reflects the trust our customers place in our design and execution capabilities. We continue to strengthen our presence beyond the automotive space by offering flexible and intelligent automation solutions that cater to diverse manufacturing needs. Our focus remains on expanding our customer base, diversifying industry exposure, and enhancing our technological edge to deliver high-value engineering solutions."

