Business News | Perfumer's Club Launches Exclusive Imperial and Grenade Series Premium Perfume Collection in India

SMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 12: Perfumer's Club today announced the launch of its highly anticipated Imperial and Grenade Series, a premium collection of distinctive fragrances that represents the brand's most luxurious offering to date. The new collection features Submarine, Atomic, Whales Whisper, Tobacco Reverie, Chocolate Fume, Pistachio Kiss, and Bleu De Marine.

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The Imperial Series showcases Perfumer's Club commitment to crafting exceptional fragrances that blend traditional perfumery techniques with contemporary artistry. Each fragrance in the collection has been meticulously developed to offer unique olfactory experiences that cater to sophisticated fragrance enthusiasts.

The Grenade Series features a curated range of fragrances for men, women, and unisex preferences, blending high-quality ingredients sourced globally. From woody and spicy notes to fresh and aquatic accords, the collection caters to diverse olfactory tastes while maintaining a signature premium feel.

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"The Imperial Series represents a significant milestone in our brand's evolution," said Rohit Agrawal, CEO of Perfumer's Club. "We've invested considerable time and expertise in developing fragrances that not only meet but exceed the expectations of discerning customers who appreciate luxury and quality."

"The Grenade Series represents our commitment to innovation and excellence in perfumery. We wanted to create something bold, memorable, and uniquely appealing to the Indian market. This collection is not just about fragrance--it's about making a statement."

Browse New Arrivals: https://perfumersclub.com/collections/all

The collection features diverse scent profiles designed to appeal to a variety of preferences. Whales Whisper offers an oceanic mystery, while Tobacco Reverie provides warm, sophisticated notes. Chocolate Fume delivers rich gourmand elements, Pistachio Kiss presents a unique nutty sweetness, and Bleu De Marine captures marine freshness.

The Grenade Series is now available for purchase through Perfumer's Club official website and leading e-commerce platforms in India, including Myntra, Amazon, and Flipkart. Atomic delivers an explosive blend of bold, energetic notes, while Legends embodies timeless sophistication with a refined, classic appeal. Submarine captures deep aquatic freshness, evoking the mystery and intensity of the ocean depths.

"Each fragrance tells its own story and evokes distinct emotions," explained Gandrabh, Master Perfumer at Perfumer's Club. "The Imperial and Grenade Series demonstrate our ability to create complex, memorable scents that become part of our customers' personal identities."

The Imperial and Grenade Series will be available through Perfumer's Club official channels starting May 11, 2026. The collection targets luxury fragrance consumers seeking exclusive, high-quality scents that stand apart from mainstream offerings.

This launch reinforces Perfumer's Club position in the premium fragrance market and demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in perfumery.

About Perfumer's Club Perfume Brand

Perfumer's Club is a distinguished fragrance house dedicated to creating exceptional luxury perfumes. The company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern innovation to deliver unique olfactory experiences for discerning fragrance enthusiasts worldwide.

Media Contact:

Website: https://perfumersclub.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perfumersclub.official/

Address: 701, 7F, ILD Trade Centre, Sector 47, Gurgaon - 122018, Haryana, India

Customer Support: +91 9811830806

Email: connect@perfumersclub.com

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