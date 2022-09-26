New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/PNN): Pernia's Pop-Up Shop, India's largest luxury fashion e-commerce platform owned by Purple Style Labs (PSL), has launched Six Yards by Madhuri Dixit, an ambitious collaboration that highlights the Bollywood megastar's love for the saree.

Drawing inspiration from her iconic saree style, it showcases a sought-after curation featuring new-age as well as culturally-rooted designs.

Also Read | Apple To Reportedly Replace Pro Max Branding Next Year With iPhone 15 Ultra.

Celluloid dream lady, celebrated actor, and dancing queen, Madhuri Dixit has been known to make the saree a bewitching style statement. The drapes worn by her on & off the screen have shaped Indian fashion, leading to fanatic replication by millions of people worldwide, even decades after she debuted them.

In recent years, Indian fashion and textile designers have pushed the saree to the forefront with their imaginative flair. Championing it over the years, Madhuri Dixit has donned the best of six yards by leading designers like Tarun Tahiliani, Seema Gujral, Amit Aggarwal, Anita Dongre, Shyamal & Bhumika, Jayanti Reddy, Nakul Sen, Anushree Reddy and Punit Balana to name a few.

Also Read | Apple Online Store Announces Festive Offers in India on iPhone 14, Watch Series 8 & More.

With Pernia's Pop-Up Shop's ensemble of both heritage weaves and modern saree renditions, Six Yards by Madhuri Dixit spotlights rich textile transitions from various Indian craft communities to drapes in luxurious chiffons, georgettes, silks, satins, and embroidered statement pieces.

Six Yards aims to generate global buzz around Madhuri's keen eye for the silhouette. Shoppers at Pernia's Pop-Up Shop can now take inspiration from her glamorous style expressions through handpicked drapes for festivities, weddings, and statement-making everyday wear. The collection will provide saree wardrobe choices on a scale that effortlessly combines convenience with a one-of-a-kind curation.

Central to the eminent partnership, Madhuri Dixit further added, "Six Yards is a special collaboration with Pernia's Pop-Up Shop celebrating my love for sarees, Indian design, and exquisite craftsmanship. Sarees are definite mainstays, with never a dull moment! The exclusive curation will feature some of the country's leading designer labels. I'm also delighted to further strengthen my ties with Purple Style Labs through this association. They have a refreshingly new outlook on India's lifestyle and luxury industry with an astute understanding of Indian fashion consumers."

Speaking about the collaboration, Abhishek Agarwal, founder of Purple Style Labs, said, "Sarees have always been an all-time favourite among our shoppers, and we seek to stay ahead of the curve in providing the largest selection of Indian fashion for the style-conscious individual. Madhuri's elegant saree style has inspired fashion and film enthusiasts across generations, making her synonymous with both classic & contemporary drapes. Given her love for the six yards, we've found the perfect partner in her. This association further strengthens our position as India's largest luxury fashion omni-channel platform.".

Six Yards by Madhuri Dixit can be found online at www.perniaspopupshop.com, and at Pernia's Pop-Up Studio in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and London.

Purple Style Labs (PSL) endeavors to build the biggest Luxury Fashion House in India. It acquired Pernia's Pop-Up Shop in 2018 and has grown the business 50X in the past four years. Earlier this year, PSL raised USD 10 Million in Series B-round led by Akash Bhansali with a cluster of investors including Madhuri Dixit.

The company has opened 10 Pernia's Pop-Up Studio experience centres in Mumbai (Juhu, Kala Ghoda, Bandra), Delhi (Mehrauli, DLF Emporio), Bangalore (Leela Palace), Hyderabad (Banjara Hills), Kolkata (Elgin Road), Ahmedabad (Near Iskcon) and an international store in London (Grosvenor Street, Mayfair).

The company is currently expanding its existing footprint in Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, along with new cities such as Surat and Chennai.

There are further plans to expand in international markets with retail stores in New York and Dubai within the next 12-18 months.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)