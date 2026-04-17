Former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife, Cerina Fairfax, before dying by suicide in their Annandale home, according to police and court records. The incident occurred weeks before a court deadline requiring him to vacate the family residence.

Police responding to a 911 call from the couple’s son discovered the bodies early Thursday. Fairfax, 47, fatally shot his wife, 49, in the basement before going upstairs and killing himself, said Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis.

The case has drawn attention due to Fairfax’s once-promising political career and personal struggles following past controversies. Once considered a rising Democratic leader, he faced allegations of sexual assault in 2019, which he denied, calling the encounters consensual. The scandal derailed his ambitions, including a failed 2021 gubernatorial run. Second Woman Accuses Virginia Deputy Governor Justin Fairfax of S*xual Assault.

Court filings from the couple’s ongoing divorce reveal escalating tensions at home. A judge noted Fairfax’s “isolation, drinking, and a lack of participation in family life are manifestations of what seems to be a sense of fatalism and hopelessness.” Cerina Fairfax also testified about his daily alcohol use and deteriorating living conditions.

A close friend said Fairfax had become increasingly distressed after the allegations and struggled to recover professionally and emotionally. “There were talks of suicidal thoughts,” the friend said, adding that efforts were made to encourage him to seek help. US Shocker: Montreal Man Kills 9-Year-Old Daughter on Vacation, Hides Body Under Log Before Falsely Reporting Her Missing in New York; Arrested.

The tragedy has shocked political leaders and the local community. Authorities highlighted the case as a stark reminder that domestic violence can occur in any household. The couple is survived by their two teenage children, who were present in the home at the time of the incident.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2026 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).