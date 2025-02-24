New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): India's electronic goods industry must work together towards more resilient supply chains, upgrade quality standards and provide high-quality goods and services to the world at competitive rates, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

During his address as a Chief Guest at the 16th Edition of 'ELECRAMA' organised by the Indian Electrical And Electronics Manufacturer's Association (IEEMA) in New Delhi , Goyal urged the participants to work together to bring competitive advantages in manufacturing.

The Minister highlighted that the industry has a responsibility to ensure that consumers are provided better deals, according to a Ministry of Commerce and Industry release.

He urged the industry leaders and participants to shun protectionism and focus on balancing the interests of the industry, particularly the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Protectionism beyond a point starts hurting the consumer. Balancing the interests of the MSME sector along with the customers should be the industry's biggest priority, he said.

Minister Goyal noted that the export volume of electronic goods ranks second in the country in 2025, compared to 167th ranked sector in 2015.

In January 2025 export volume of electronic goods was USD 3 billion alone, he said.

He said that India should become the one-stop shop for electrical goods and urged the industry to aspire to reach the international trade export target of USD 100 billion in the next seven years.

The Minister pointed out that the electronics goods industry has doubled its transmission infrastructure, renewable energy capacity and installed capacity in the last decade. He further stated that the Government has helped set up 1,800 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the country.

He stated that the Government aims to develop a future-ready workforce and promote innovation by leveraging the high number of STEM (Science,Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) graduates in the country.peaking on the theme of the special plenary 'Bharat - The Vishwa Mitra', Goyal said that India takes pride in looking at the nation as one family that wishes to work with all countries of the world in a fair, equitable and balanced partnership with each other. India wishes to engage with the developed world from a position of strength offering them goods and services of high quality at affordable prices.

The Minister asserted that the Government's various initiatives like 'Digital India', 'Make in India', 'Design in India' and 'Serve from India' along with its efforts to make customers buy local products and enable businesses to go global will help the country's growth.

"Government's commitments to transform the economy, skill and train the workforce for high-quality manufacturing and provision of services, policy certainty and speed and scale of development has led to this milestone, " he stated. (ANI)

