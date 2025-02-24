Mumbai, February 24: Japan's Fukushimaken Keisatsugakko police academy has introduced a makeup training program for its male officers with the help of beauty consultants. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the initiative, launched in January, includes 60 cadets—many nearing graduation—who are learning makeup applications to enhance their appearance and confidence.

Understanding the significance of a well-groomed and professional look, especially as police officers interact with diverse communities, the academy introduced the initiative to create a positive impression and strengthen public trust."As future police officers and members of society, it is essential to maintain a proper appearance," said Takeshi Sugiura, the academy's vice-principal, in an interview with Nippon TV.

To maintain a high level of professionalism, the academy partnered with beauty experts from the well-known Japanese cosmetics brand Shiseido. These specialists not only provided general makeup training but also offered personalized guidance tailored to each cadet.

Japanese police academies have traditionally emphasized physical training and legal education, but the addition of such unique courses is viewed as a step toward fostering community engagement with greater professionalism and courtesy. Beyond Fukushima, a police academy in Yamaguchi has also introduced a similar program, instructing male cadets on proper facial cleansing techniques.

