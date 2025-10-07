PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 7: NODWIN Gaming, a leader in new-age youth entertainment, gaming, and esports proudly announces the fourth edition of the PlayStation India Cup, featuring EA SPORTS FC 26, exclusively on PS5 console. PlayStation India Cup, the esports tournament available exclusively on PS5 console, returns with a ₹4,00,000 prize pool, and a grand finale live at Delhi Comic Con on December 7th 2025.

The tournament marks the return of India's only official console esports tournament, and features daily online qualifiers, followed by an online playoffs. The top 8 players will progress to the grand finale, which will take place during Delhi Comic Con at NSIC Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi, from 5th December to 7th December 2025. Fans will witness the country's top EA FC 26 players competing for a total prize pool of ₹4,00,000. With the rise of football fandom in India and the ever-growing EA SPORTS FC community, this year's championship promises bigger competition and unmatched excitement.

The previous edition of the India Cup Finals at Delhi Comic Con 2024 also featured an immersive PlayStation gaming pavilion with hands-on demos and live commentary, which saw strong engagement from Comic Con attendees.

This year, in addition to the sizable prize pool, all finalists will receive official PlayStation merchandise, making the competition even more rewarding for players who make it to the big stage.

How to Register

Registrations for the PlayStation India Cup open on October 08, 2025. Players across India can participate in the daily online qualifiers through the following steps:

Step-by-Step Registration Process

- Step 1: Boot up the PlayStation 5 and ensure it is connected to the internet.

- Step 2: Navigate to the 'Events' or 'Tournaments' section on the PS5 dashboard.

- Step 3: Look for the 'PlayStation India Cup FC 26' (EA SPORTS FC 26) tournament listing.

- Step 4: Select the tournament and follow the on-screen prompts to complete registration.

- Step 5: Confirm participation and monitor notifications for match schedules or additional requirements.

The Daily Cups conclude on November 10, 2025. Players are encouraged to register early to secure their spot in the daily qualifiers.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said: "The console esports scene in India is a premium niche, and the PlayStation India Cup with EA FC captures that perfectly. Delhi Comic Con, where our journey began over a decade ago, provides the ideal stage, bringing together fans who love both pop culture and competitive gaming. Hosting the tournament in our 40,000 sq. ft. Gaming Arena adds to the festive spirit of Comic Con, where football fans can compete, cheer, and experience EA FC like never before. It's a true celebration of Delhi's vibrant fandom and the growing console esports community in India."

The tournament will be amplified with influencer-led content, live streams and weekly updates, ensuring both players and fans remain engaged throughout the journey.

For regular updates, follow NODWIN Gaming's official social media handles and the PlayStation India community.

About NODWIN Gaming

NODWIN Gaming, a leader in new-age youth entertainment, gaming, and esports, holds a significant position in the global gaming and esports industry in emerging markets. Since its inception in 2014 by Akshat Rathee and Gautam Virk, NODWIN has established a global presence in regions such as Taiwan, South Asia, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, Central Asia. The company's business centres around building and monetising global youth access through pop culture, gaming, esports, live events and content through IPs such as leagues, tournaments, and reality shows. It engages with artists, content creators, professional esports athletes, and teams. Notable investors include founders investment vehicle Good Game Investments, Nazara Technologies, KRAFTON Inc, Sony Group Corporation and JetSynthesys.

A key focus for NODWIN Gaming is the expertise in the global south and the timeshare of mindshare of the global youth on mobiles. NODWIN has established a dominant position worldwide in this space. By catering to the youth demographic, NODWIN is expanding its Total Addressable Market (TAM) by becoming increasingly relevant in the rapidly evolving digital entertainment landscape. Their diverse range of intellectual properties that engages the youth spans esports, gaming, pop culture, music, and comedy. This strategic expansion and cultivation of new intellectual properties are crucial to NODWIN's aim of maintaining a significant role in the global youth media, gaming and esports arenas.

For more information, visit www.nodwingaming.com.

Contactpress@nodwin.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790400/PlayStation_NODWIN_India_Cup_4.jpg

