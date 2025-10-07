DocuBay, India’s leading platform for premium non-fiction documentaries and part of the IN10 Media Network, continues to make its mark on the global documentary landscape. The platform’s original film Operation Maa has won the Best Documentary Award at the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2025, while another original, Fanatics, has been nominated in the Competition Category for Documentary & Experimental Features at the inaugural Waterfront Indie Film Festival (WIFF 2025). ‘Operation Maa’ Review: DocuBay’s Insightful Documentary Explores Indian Army’s Innovative Approach To Combat Militancy Through Mother’s Love.

Produced by Juggernaut Productions, Operation Maa is an emotional and hard-hitting portrayal of the Indian Army’s daring rescue mission that goes beyond the call of duty to reunite a mother and her child amid conflict. Directed by Tanuj Bhatia, the film struck a powerful chord with audiences and the MIFF jury alike for its raw, authentic storytelling and evocative narrative.

'Operation Maa' Wins Best Documentary Award

Meanwhile, Fanatics explores the psychology of obsession and identity in a hyperconnected world, offering an unflinching look at how belief systems and fandom influence human behaviour. Its nomination at WIFF 2025 highlights DocuBay’s growing recognition within international documentary circles and underscores its commitment to presenting compelling, thought-provoking stories. DocuBay's 'Fanatics' Documentary Explores the Culture of Loyal Fandoms Surrounding Allu Arjun, Kichcha Sudeep and Other South Stars (Watch Video).

These dual honours reinforce DocuBay and IN10 Media Network’s vision of elevating Indian non-fiction storytelling to global standards and championing narratives that are bold, relevant and universally resonant.

Operation Maa and Fanatics are streaming exclusively on DocuBay, available in over 150 countries worldwide.

