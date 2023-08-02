NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 2: Policybazaar, India's leading insurance broker, earlier this year launched ‘Policybazaar for Business’, its rapidly growing new brand that caters to insurance needs across Indian businesses. It is the brand’s deep understanding of the Indian market, its experienced team members and the inch-perfect initiative of empanelling an advisory board that have made it an apposite presence in the business insurance field. Now, the brand has started unveiling the names of these advisory board members who make PB for Business stand out in the industry.

The advisory board members are insurance maestros who come with formidable experience across general, health and life insurance. The first name to be revealed is Ajit Kumar, former General Manager at Oriental Insurance Co Ltd. Kumar boasts of a wealth of experience as he has witnessed varied facets of the General Insurance Industry in a winning streak spanning over 37 years. He has served across the four zones of the country, through the course of his association with New India Assurance for 29 years and with Oriental Insurance for 8 years. Among his many achievements, is his tenure as Director (Government Nominee) on the board of a subsidiary of Oriental Insurance.

Elaborating on his association with PB for Business, Ajit Kumar, Advisory Board member, PB for Business said, “Business Insurance remains a highly critical yet underpenetrated market in India. A platform like PB for Business is the need of the hour. I am hopeful that in my role as an advisory board member, I will be able to further make a difference to the industry where it counts.”

In his role as an advisor, Ajit Kumar will work alongside the existing team to further enhance the service levels offered to Startups, SMEs and Corporates. His focus will be on guiding them on critical processes and technical aspects to assess their risks while also providing specialized guidance on the products needed to safeguard against any financial loss. He will help the brand continue to accelerate the strong growth that they have enjoyed in the last two years. His expertise in the health and general insurance space will further drive increased growth by enabling the acceleration of their digital end-to-end solutions and platform modernizations.

Sajja Praveen Choudhary, Head of PB for Business, said, “We are working towards combining our advisory board’s valuable experience with our brand’s trademark innovative solutions. The idea is to bring the best mix of tradition and technology to support Indian businesses in flourishing fearlessly. We are pleased to have Mr. Kumar onboard. His expertise in general, health insurance and liability products will help us challenge the status quo within the corporate world.”

The potency of Policybazaar for Business lies in its commitment to customer-centricity. The advisory board is a step in the same direction as it helps the brand employ ground-level wisdom in making the needle move for Business Insurance penetration in India

Policybazaar is the flagship platform of PB Fintech Ltd. & is one of India’s largest online platforms for insurance. PB Fintech launched Policybazaar in 2008 to respond to Consumers’ need for more awareness, choice, and transparency and create a consumer-pull-based, provider-neutral model for insurance distribution. After becoming a household name and a default online destination in retail insurance, Policybazaar launched corporate insurance products through its insurance partners in 2021. The brand’s vision is to enable corporates, startups and SMEs across the country, through business insurance products, thereby, making them more resilient in the face of adversities and unforeseen risks.

Today, Policybazaar has serviced more than 25,000 corporates and is relentless in its endeavour to empower corporates through accurate risk analysis and mapping the right solutions. Some of the big names from the industry who have placed their trust in Policybazaar include Axis Bank, Byju’s, Cars 24, Colliers, Delhivery, FICCI, NSDL, IRIS Software, Quess Corp, Yatra and many more.

