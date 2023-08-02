Mumbai, August 8: Following the death of her kid after being sexually assaulted on Sunday, her mother, a woman from Kentucky, United States, was detained. As per initial reports, the toddler's wounds caused her death. According to Fox News, 21-year-old Erica Lawson was charged with second-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal mistreatment against a child under the age of 12.

According to reports, Lawson was also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and failing to report child maltreatment. UP Juvenile Home Alleged Sexual Abuse Case: Girls of Correctional Home in Saharanpur Allege Being Harassed and Molested by Manager, Five Employees Sacked.

According to Bell County Commonwealth Attorney Lisa Fugate, the 17-month-old child displayed symptoms of both physical and sexual assault. On July 28, the youngster was brought to the children's hospital, where medical personnel put her on life support in an effort to save her.

However, Fugate said that the toddler passed away on July 30 due to the seriousness of her wounds.The youngster was raped, beaten, and brain dead when she arrived at the hospital, according to a report by the local media. The Middlesboro Police Department launched an investigation to identify the abuse's perpetrator.

Police questioned the suspect, who was taken into custody on Sunday night. Lawson was brought to the Bell County Detention Facility and is held on a $1,000,000 bond. According to the police, they anticipate making another arrest in this case very shortly. R Kelly Found Guilty on Multiple Charges of Child Pornography and Sexual Abuse.

Just a day ago, in one of the 'most horrific' child sex abuse cases in Australia, police accused a childcare provider with over 1,623 offences relating to sexually assaulting 91 young girls over a 15-year period. Police stated the 45-year-old suspect was engaged in 110 charges of sexual contact with a child under 10 and 136 counts of rape, most of which were recorded and shared online. It took police a year to complete their investigation and locate the alleged victims of the suspect's crimes.

