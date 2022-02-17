New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI/ATK): An experienced Casting Director turned actor, Abhiishek Mohta is all set to debut his acting career with a lead role in Ice Cream 2. The movie is directed by Nikky Batra.

Abhiishek Mohta revealed that director Nikky Batra has once offered him a Rajasthani Movie named Rakshak as Lead Actor, which Abhiishek politely denied as he was looking for something better. But this time, when Nikky offered him a parallel Lead role for the Bollywood Movie Ice Cream 2, Abhiishek showed his interest.

Also Read | India Women vs New Zealand Women 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch IND-W vs NZ-W Cricket Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

Abhiishek says that "I'm not desperate to work in any movies, but if something better shows up I would love to do it."

The latter has earlier been seen in a superhit music video, Tu Hai Wahi garnering 100k viewership on YouTube. Since then, he has garnered tremendous following across different social media platforms.

Also Read | Clean Colaba Association: Initiatives to Keep Colaba Clean Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Currently, Abhiishek has a very hectic schedule as he's working on several projects. Apart from Acting & Casting, Abhiishek is trying his hands in the Line Producing Department. Recently he worked on a documentary based on some Social Causes where he was titled the "Project Head." He also revealed that he's in talks for an International Movie & a Political AD as well.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)