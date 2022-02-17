India Women and New Zealand Women will face each other in the third game of the five-match ODI series. The IND W vs NZ W 3rd ODI 2022 will be played at the Queenstown Events Centre in Queenstown, New Zealand on February 18, 2022 (Friday). Both sides enter the game with different objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for IND W vs NZ W 3rd ODI 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. IND W vs NZ W 3rd ODI 2022: Smriti Mandhana Set To Bolster Batting but Pressure Mounts on Harmanpreet Kaur in Must-Win Game.

New Zealand Women have been brilliant so far in the series and have won the opening two matches. The host have an opportunity to win the series with a victory in the third game and will be aiming to achieve that. Meanwhile, India welcome back star batter Smriti Mandhana for this game but the pressure is high on the Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit as they look to avoid series defeat.

When Is India Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 3rd ODI between India Women vs New Zealand Women will be played at the Queenstown Events Center in Queenstown. The match will be played on February 18, 2022 (Friday) and has a start time of 03:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch India Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast?

Unfortunately for fans in India, the IND W vs NZ W 3rd ODI game would have a live telecast in the absence of an official broadcaster. Indian cricket fans in New Zealand can watch the live telecast of this match on Sparksport.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of India Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI 2022?

Amazon Prime Video is the official live streaming partner for the India Women tour of New Zealand. Fans in India can tune in to the app and live stream the IND W vs NZ W 3rd ODI game on their devices.

