Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Power Mech Projects Limited (PMPL), a Hyderabad-based construction and services Company with a spectrum of portfolios has bagged a record order for 5 Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) projects with an aggregating value of Rs 6,163.20 Crores. The orders are for a quantum of 15 FGD retrofits to coal-based units, whose sizes ranging between 330 MW and 660 MW.

These Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) projects are projected to be implemented over the course of next 30 months are prestigious to PMPL. M/s. Adani Group is considered a highly valued customer to PMPL with an association of over 15 years; rendering services for the group in multiple portfolios including Power, Infra, Pipelines, Material Handling etc. These 5 projects would be implemented at Adani Group's coal-based power plants in Mundra, Tiroda, Kawai and Udupi where PMPL has already established its presence.

These FGD units will effectively curb Sulphur-dioxide emissions with 92 per cent recoveries and will play a vital part in helping India's ambitious goal of reducing emission intensity as announced at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26. Post commissioning of these projects opportunities are envisaged for undertaking Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of the units, thus enhancing the space for the service profile of the Company and bringing in value addition. PMPL has tied up with well-proven technology partners for professional support for service and supply in installing these FGDs.

PMPL already has the exposure of installing India's First Operational FGD at Vindhyachal 500 MW unit as an associate to General Electric (India) Ltd. in 2018 itself. Presently PMPL is executing civil works for FGD units to BHEL for their various projects, aggregating 2,300 MW including at Bhusawal, North Chennai and Kahalgaon. The major thrust on FGD EPC business is part of forward integration strategy supported by Power Mech's core competence for over two decades in power plant installation with a generating capacity of over 67,000 MW and the O&M of power plants with over 68,000 MW of installed base in the Country.

Commenting on the award of the projects, Sajja Kishore Babu, Chairman and Managing Director has thus to say, PMPL's strategic brilliance in foraying into FGD business is born out of its core strength and competence in the power sector for over two decades touching every segment and forward integration of providing O&M services to power plants. After almost a decade of (2003 - 2013) growth burst of Power Sector activities and subsequent slowed-down growth decade, the installation of FGDs will trigger another spell of high growth in the next couple of years.

PMPL derives immense pleasure in its participation and contribution in the environmental exercise in line with India's commitment to global community to reduce emissions in a phased manner. Emission control in coal-based power plants is one of the major thrusts to cope with the emission norms as part of global commitments by India. As per CEA guidelines, as much as 169 GW of coal-based plants have to be made to comply with emission norms for Sulphur reductions by 2024.

These major orders will invariably strengthen the already robust order book and enable the Company to further diversify its scope, in line with its strategy to balance optimum mix between power and non-power segments. With the projected revenues flowing in from FGD system projects, we expect to enjoy sustainable fiscal margins in the future and also ensure augmenting O&M footprint in the near future.

Power Mech Projects Limited, is one among the leading infrastructure-construction Companies based in Hyderabad, India with global presence and highly credited in providing spectrum of services in power and infrastructure sectors. Established in 1999, the Company has emphatically established a niche in power generation covering almost every segment including Erection, Testing and Commissioning of BTG and BOPs, Operation and Maintenance (O&M), Repairs, Overhauling, Renovation and Modernization of power plants and related civil works. Power Mech, having its major operations in India, also extended its operations globally and has a presence in more than ten countries worldwide.

Over the last ten years the Company has diversified further, in line with its strategy to optimize the mix between power and non-power sectors. The Company has expanded its service offerings to other infrastructure sectors including Railway, Water Projects, Roads, Mining Development cum Operation, Cross Country Pipelines, Steel Plants, Material Handling & Manufacturing. Leaning upon its experience and taking advantage of its expertise in O&M services, the Company has grown to become the largest O&M player in the Country and a service provider of choice.

Entering its third decade of operations, the Company has realigned its business model, in line with its strategy to balance the mix between power and non-power sectors and is making best use of the huge investments and resources as part of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

