The BWF World Championship, commonly known as the World Badminton Championships is one of the most prestigious tournaments in badminton history. It is sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The first ever Badminton World Championship was held in Malmo, Sweden in 1977 and was organised by the International Badminton Federation (IBF) later merged and made one with the BWF. BWF World Championships 2022 Schedule: Date, Time in IST and All You Need To Know About the Badminton Tournament.

The World Badminton Championship has been held in three different continents in the last 45 years, throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. The event was held once every three years until 1983 but was turned into a biennial affair because the IBF and BWF had difficulty hosting the event consecutively. Then after 2005, the tournament was turned into an annual event.

Recap of World Badminton Championships 2021

The 2021 BWF World Championship was the 26th edition of the tournament and It was held in Huelva, Spain. A total of 322 athletes from 49 countries had taken part in the tournament. Japan finished at the top of the 2021 championship medal table. They won a total of five medals including two gold, one silver, and two bronze. They were followed by China in second place with four medals including one gold and in third place, Singapore and Thailand were tied up with only one gold medal each. BWF World Championships 2022: Top Medal Contenders for India at the Upcoming Badminton Tournament.

Japan won their golds in Women’s singles ( Akane Yamaguchi) and Men’s doubles (Takuro Hoki, Yugo Kobayashi). China with their one gold in Women’s doubles (Chen Qingchen, Jia Yifan), and Singapore and Thailand won a gold in Men’s singles (Loh Kean Yew) and Mixed doubles ( Dechapol Puavaranukroh, Sapsiree Taerattanachai) respectively.

India's Performance at 2021 World Badminton Championships

In the 26th edition, India finished in the fifth position along with South Korea. They both won two medals each, one silver and a bronze. India's Srikanth Kidambi and Lakshya Sen won silver and bronze medals in men’s singles respectively. The 2022 BWF world championship will be held in the land of the rising sun from August 22 to 28.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2022 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).