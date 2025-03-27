VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Prachay Capital Limited, an RBI-registered Non-Banking Financial Company - Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC), has officially listed its Secured, Rated, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on the BSE Limited, unlocking new investment opportunities. The company successfully closed its public issue with an impressive 106% subscription, highlighting strong investor confidence. The issue, which opened on February 28, 2025, aimed to raise Rs 50 crore (excluding the greenshoe option) and closed on March 13, 2025.

This landmark listing reinforces Prachay Capital's commitment to providing stable, high-yield investment opportunities in the fixed-income sector, even amid volatile equity market conditions. The BBB-/Stable-rated NCDs by CRISIL, offering an attractive 13% per annum return with monthly interest payouts, present a compelling option for investors seeking secure fixed-income avenues.

The listing event was graced by Ketan Jantre, Head of Trading Operations, BSE; Girish Lakhotiya, Managing Director, Prachay Capital Ltd.; Sneha Girish Lakhotiya; Vishal Sancheti, Lead Manager to the Issue from Galactico Corporate Services Limited; Roshan Sancheti, Director, Prachay Capital Limited; and Soumya Mohapatra, Partner, Khaitan & Co., Divya Raizda, Director, Prachay Capital Limited and Sonal Gupta, Compliance Officer Prachay Capital Limited marking a momentous occasion in the company's journey.

A Significant Milestone

Expressing his gratitude, Girish Murlidhar Lakhotiya, Founder and Managing Director of Prachay Capital Limited, stated: "It is a moment of great pride and excitement for all of us at Prachay Capital Limited as we celebrate the successful listing of our Secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on the BSE Limited. This NCD issuance marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy. With a strong focus on structured corporate lending and private debt investments, we remain committed to delivering sustainable and competitive returns while maintaining a solid financial foundation. We sincerely thank our investors and partners for their trust and support, especially amid volatile equity market conditions."

He further emphasized that, despite market fluctuations, the overwhelming response to Prachay Capital's maiden public issue reflects strong market confidence in the company's vision and investment philosophy.

Growth & Financial Strength

From its humble beginnings to becoming a high-growth RBI-registered NBFC-ICC, Prachay Capital has consistently upheld its core values of financial discipline, transparency, and investor-centric growth.

Key Financial Highlights:

-AUM Growth: CAGR of 46.61% over the last three years

- Gross NPA: 0%, reflecting prudent risk management

- Return on Equity (ROE): Consistently above 17% post-tax

- Net Interest Margin (NIM): 8.40% (FY 2024), 9.49% (FY 2023), 11.02% (FY 2022)

- Return on Total Assets (ROTA): Maintained between 4%-5%

- Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio (CRAR): 27.32% (as of September 30, 2024)

This listing marks a strategic step forward, strengthening Prachay Capital's position as a key player in structured corporate lending and private debt investments.

Gratitude & Acknowledgments

Extending his appreciation, Mr. Lakhotiya expressed his gratitude to BSE for providing a robust platform, enabling Prachay Capital to expand and engage with a broader investor base. He also acknowledged Mr. Vishal Sancheti and the team at Galactico Corporate Services Limited for their exceptional role in structuring and managing the successful NCD issuance.

Lastly, he commended the Prachay Capital team, whose dedication and hard work have been instrumental in achieving this milestone, and shared optimism for the company's future growth and upcoming achievements.

With this successful NCD listing, Prachay Capital further strengthens its reputation as a trusted and stable investment partner, committed to delivering strong financial performance and long-term value for investors.

Prachay Capital Limited is an RBI-registered NBFC-ICC, specializing in structured corporate lending and private debt investments. With a strong emphasis on financial discipline, transparency, and investor-centric growth, the company has established a robust track record of delivering secure and high-yield investment opportunities.

Prachay Capital has demonstrated consistent financial strength, maintaining 0% Gross NPA and achieving a 46.61% CAGR in Assets Under Management (AUM). Its commitment to risk management, capital adequacy, and sustainable returns has positioned it as a trusted player in the fixed-income investment space.

For More Information:

The Prospectus is available on the following websites:

- Stock Exchange (BSE): https://www.bseindia.com/

- SEBI: https://www.sebi.gov.in/

- Company Website: https://prachay.com/

-Lead Managers: https://galacticocorp.com/

