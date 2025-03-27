New Delhi, March 27: POCO (Poco) F7 Pro is launched globally at an event in Singapore. The POCO F7 series includes two models, both featuring the latest specifications and features. The series includes POCO F7 Ultra and POCO F7 Pro smartphone models. The POCO F7 Ultra has also been launched to international markets today as part of the POCO F7 series launch.

The POCO F7 Pro comes with a sleek design and offers a range of colour options to give its users the flexibility to choose the one that best suits their preferences. The F7 Pro comes with Silver, Blue, and Black colour options. The POCO F7 Pro has curved edges and comes with slim bezels. The volume rocker and power button are positioned on the right side of the device. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port. Additionally, the smartphone features a punch-hole display for the front camera. POCO F7 Ultra Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched Globally From POCO F7 Series.

POCO F7 Pro Specifications and Features

The POCO F7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, along with 12GB of RAM and storage options of up to 512GB. It features a 2K AMOLED display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz and comes with 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone has a 50MP dual-camera setup. The F7 Pro front camera includes a 20MP camera. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 90W wired fast charging. The smartphone runs on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15. POCO F7 Pro comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of Infinix Launched in India.

POCO F7 Pro Price

POCO F7 Pro price for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is USD 499 (around INR38,000). The smartphone with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is priced at USD 549 (approximately INR 47,000).

