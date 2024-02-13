Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 13 (ANI): Pratt and Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies company, announced the establishment of its new India Digital Capability Center (IDCC) in Bengaluru. The new centre will accelerate innovation and drive digital and business transformation for Pratt and Whitney worldwide.

The facility will be co-located with Pratt & Whitney's engineering and supply chain operations centres of excellence. The location will also facilitate close collaboration with other RTX businesses in India including Collins Aerospace and RTX Enterprise Services.

"The expansion of Pratt and Whitney's digital technology presence in Bengaluru will allow us to leverage India's aviation and technology talent and accelerate our digital transformation," said Rahul Dharni, vice president and global chief information officer, Pratt and Whitney.

Pratt and Whitney has begun recruiting its first tranche of employees for the IDCC and is expected to grow to over 300 employees by 2027. The centre will be focused on delivering multiple digital technology capabilities across various priority areas of Pratt and Whitney's digital transformation.

"With USD 40 million already invested in engineering and supply chain operations centres in the past two years, Pratt and Whitney continue to grow its presence and contribution to India's aerospace ecosystem with this additional multi-million-dollar investment in the IDCC," said Ashmita Sethi, president and country head, Pratt and Whitney, India (UTCIPL).

Pratt and Whitney's other investments in-country include a state-of-the-art India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad and its research & development collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

It has sourced nearly USD 55 million in the past 10 years from leading aerospace suppliers in India and also sourced over USD 500 million in engineering services into India over the past two decades.

With an Indian workforce of more than 5,000 people, RTX has one the largest presences amongst aerospace and defense firms in India. (ANI)

