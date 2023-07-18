PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 18: Praveg Limited, India’s leading eco-responsible luxury Resorts Company today announced the signing of its first project at Dholavira, Gujarat. Spread across 48461 square meters, this project in its first phase will house 30 premium cottages and a restaurant. These cottages have been mindfully constructed to provide comfortable and immersive experience to its guests. To meet the future demand of tourist growth, Company has earmarked additional areas for expansion and can add 30 more luxurious cottages, taking the total capacity to 60 cottages.

Speaking on the occasion Vishnu Patel, Chairman - Praveg Limited said, “We are delighted to announce our new project at Dholavira, Gujarat. This project is in line with our vision to provide eco-responsible and luxurious services to our guests who want to discover unexplored areas that showcase India’s heritage and culture. The project is expected to be operational this year and expects to take business this season. We look forward to welcome our tourists to this amazing UNESCO World heritage site and experience the rich history of the Indus valley civilization.”

This project is situated one and half km away from the famous UNESCO World Heritage Site, Dholavira, which is one of the five largest Harappan sites and most prominent archaeological site of the Indus Valley Civilization in India. The Company plans to create a remarkable project that will harmoniously blend with the cultural and historical significance of the area.

Patel further added that “Along with the heritage site, tourists can also experience the White Rann desert at Dholavira. As this site will be operational across the year (except for rainy season), visitors can experience the White Rann across the year. This resort also furthers our asset light model aimed at creating superior value for our stakeholders and investors.”

Dholavira is an ancient city located in Kutch district, Gujarat renowned for its historical significance and attracts tourists from around the world for its White Rann, exquisite architecture and urban planning, and traditional arts and crafts. UNESCO described Dholavira as an ancient city, which is one of the most remarkable and well-preserved urban settlements in South Asia dating from the third to mid-second millennium BCE.

With the addition of this resort, Praveg will have 14 properties in India, including 10 under development.

