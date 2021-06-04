Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cycle Pure, the world's largest incense manufacturer headquartered in Mysuru, is the world's first and only company in the home worship segment to earn the Zero Carbon or Carbon Neutral Certification.

The conglomerate's effort has been recognised by the United Kingdom's (UK) Natural Capital Partners, a widely known voluntary carbon offset and sustainability solutions provider in the world.

Cycle Pure collaborated with multiple sustainability initiatives to achieve zero carbon. Their Andipatti and Theni Wind Power Projects in Tamil Nadu deliver zero emissions. The project is validated and verified by the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and registered with the CDM. The West India Wind Power Project contributes to sustainable development in two key areas - energy access and job creation.

The brand has measured its greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and reduced them to net zero through internal changes and through carbon offsetting externally, in accordance with the related requirements of The CarbonNeutral Protocol. The company has reduced 11.040 tonnes of Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (CO2e) through carbon offsetting over the last eight years.

Speaking about the certification, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, "At Cycle, our purpose is to provide hope for future generations. By doing the right thing. Every prayer is a hope for a better future. Today, as climate change unfolds before our eyes, it is our responsibility to provide a healthy planet to our future generations. By choosing to be a zero-carbon manufacturer, we are committed to the future of Mother Earth. We urge everyone to join hands to combat climate change for the wellbeing of all beings, for generations to come."

Recognising the need for consistent sustainable production, the NR Group embarked on its journey toward carbon neutrality in 2014 with the aid of The Carbon Consulting Company. The brand sponsored projects to offset the Carbon Footprint by retiring the Carbon emissions of 9753 Tonnes from Andipatti Wind Power 2015, 9733 Tonnes from West India Wind Power Project 2016, 9741 Tonnes from Harapanahalli Wind Power 2017 and 8741 Tonnes in 2018, 10,585 Tonnes from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka State Solar Power 2019, 11,040 Tonnes from Telangana and Maharashtra Solar Power 2020.

When you pray with Cycle, your prayers can indeed heal the planet. One prayer at a time. One incense at a time.

The Mysuru-based NRRS was founded by N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has today become the largest selling incense stick brand in the world. NRRS has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad from a home-grown enterprise.

The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO), and Rangsons Technologies.

Today it is truly an agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm 'NR Foundation'. NRRS today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family.

For more information on NRRS, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in.

