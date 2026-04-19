Gold prices in India saw a slight rise on Sunday, April 19, 2026, maintaining a firm trend amid steady domestic demand and supportive global cues. A relatively stable US dollar and mild geopolitical developments have kept bullion prices on a balanced path, while the ongoing wedding season continues to boost jewellery purchases across major cities. Check the latest gold rate in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

The bullion market is witnessing gradual upward momentum, with jewellers reporting consistent demand and healthy footfall. Market experts suggest gold may continue to move within a narrow range with a positive bias, supported by retail buying and cautious global sentiment. Gold Rate Today, April 18, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

As per the latest rates, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,48,200 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is priced near INR 1,35,900 per 10 grams in most cities. Gold Rate Today, April 17, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) April 19, 2026

City 22 Carat (INR) 24 Carat (INR) Delhi 1,35,900 1,48,200 Mumbai 1,35,900 1,48,200 Chennai 1,35,900 1,48,200 Kolkata 1,35,300 1,47,600 Bengaluru 1,35,900 1,48,200 Hyderabad 1,35,900 1,48,200 Ahmedabad 1,35,900 1,48,200 Jaipur 1,35,900 1,48,200 Lucknow 1,35,900 1,48,200 Bhopal 1,35,900 1,48,200 Srinagar 1,35,900 1,48,200 Jodhpur 1,35,900 1,48,200 Noida 1,35,900 1,48,200 Ghaziabad 1,35,900 1,48,200 Gurugram 1,35,900 1,48,200

Gold prices recorded a modest increase on April 19, 2026, across major Indian cities. Global trends and currency movements continue to guide market direction, while domestic demand remains a strong support factor. Buyers should check live rates before making purchases, as final prices may vary due to GST, making charges, and jeweller margins.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 19, 2026 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).