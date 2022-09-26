New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/SRV): Prayag Clay Products, a Varanasi-based construction material and brick giant, announced that it is now a Limited Company.

Prayag Clay Products Pvt. Ltd. has been a market leader in the brick manufacturing sector for almost 80 years.

With this announcement, Prayag Clay Products Limited will expand globally and unveil new stores and franchisees. As a Limited Company, Prayag Clay Products will be open to both growth and investment.

Dishaant Badlani, Managing Director, noted that there has been a surge in demand for high-quality bricks, and construction materials across the world. He explained "We felt Prayag Clay Products could no longer serve its market base as a Private Limited Company. Thanks to being recognized as a Limited Company, we will be able to raise more investment, generate revenue for our investors, and sell top-notch products to a wider market. In short, this is a step in the right direction to scale internationally."

Prayag Clay Products Private Limited will be rechristened as Prayag Clay Products Limited and will continue to operate from its headquarters in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Speaking about the expansion plans, Petros Avgoustidis, COO of Prayag Clay Products Limited, said "We have put in place major structural and administrative changes to enable our global expansion. With this in mind, we are speaking to investors and other stakeholders globally. Our plan is to serve markets across the world, and hence we may soon open offices in other countries where the demand has been excessive".

O.P. Badlani, Chairman, added, "As we are now a Limited Company, we can serve a wider market internationally. Our dedication to keeping our bricking-making process unparalleled will continue. We primarily sought this status to meet the growing demands internationally, and to aggressively serve larger markets. In addition, we believe this is the right time to open new stores and franchises both domestically and internationally."

Prayag's handmade and wire cut bricks have been sold both domestically, and exported to multiple countries in Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. Its products meet various quality standards and comply with international guidelines and requirements set forth by construction regulatory authorities. The Limited Company status will help the company to underline its position as a market leader in brick manufacturing, and attract new investment and growth.

Prayag Clay Products Limited is a pioneering brick-manufacturing company based in Varanasi. It was established in 1937 as a small brick manufacturing unit, and soon grew up to be a venerable force in the brick manufacturing space. Over the years, its products have been rated among the best in many countries, from India to the UK, and Australia. Now, the company is a Limited Company, and is rechristened Prayag Clay Products Limited.

Read more about Prayag Clay Products Limited on -https://pcpindia.com/

For more details, contact:

Siddharth Singh

Tel: +91-9874940555, Email: siddharth@kvtmedia.com

