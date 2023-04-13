Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Hyderabad-based start-up firm, Preksha Edutech launches an innovative product that helps parents pay educational fees in multiple EMIs at zero-cost. The product has been designed to help parents who may be struggling with the high cost of education in today's economy. By offering zero-cost fee financing solutions, Preksha Edutech hopes to ease the financial burden on parents and make education more accessible to all. With the ability to pay in multiple EMIs, parents can spread the cost of their child's education over a period, making it more affordable and manageable.

Help over 2 lakh students our user-friendly platform addresses the issue of financial exclusion that has affected countless families, improving the quality of education for students and reducing cash flow issues for educational institutions. We have partnered with 50 prestigious schools and colleges to provide financing solutions for over 200,000 students.

The zero-cost fee financing solutions product is available to all parents who meet the eligibility criteria. To learn more about the product and how it can benefit you, please visit Preksha Edutech's website (www.prekshaedu.com).

Benefit education institutes In addition to helping parents, the zero-cost fee financing solutions product also benefits educational institutions. By easing cash flow to institutes, the product ensures a steady stream of revenue, which is crucial for their continued operation and growth.

Future vision: We firmly believe that access to education should not be limited by financial constraints, which is why our platform enables students to pursue their dreams without worrying about the cost.

"With our new zero fee financing solutions product, we hope to provide parents with an affordable and manageable way to pay for their child's education. At the same time, we also want to help educational institutions by ensuring a steady stream of revenue, which is essential for their continued success."

R. Vaithianathan served as the Managing Director of Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd. (TCHFL) for six years, during which he strategised and successfully built the business from scratch to a book value of Rs. 21,000 crores. He developed a strong network and business relationships with NHB, MCHI-CREDAI, and over 100 super Cat-A builders, contributing to TCHFL's position as one of the top six HFCs today. Vaithianathan ensured a CAGR growth of 35% over six years and created a 2000-strong employee base in the mortgage business and over 100 retail outlets. As Retail Business Head, Vaithianathan turned the division from losses to a profit within three years by offering products such as new and used cars and business and personal loans.

Raviteja Koneru (Founder) Hailing from a family of entrepreneurs, Teja has a decade of experience in engineering design, administration, and financial and legal verticals. As a second-generation entrepreneur, he deeply understands business operations and is passionate about innovation and growth. In addition to being a city dweller and avid traveller, Teja is known for his outgoing personality and excellent communication skills. He is an empathetic leader who always looks for opportunities to contribute to the betterment of society. With a strong belief in the transformative power of education, Teja is committed to supporting schools and educational initiatives that facilitate overall development and shape the nation's future.

Madhan Mohan Parki (Co-founder) Madhu, popularly known by his first name, brings three decades of industrial experience. He is a pioneer in establishing a 100 Ton Sponge Iron & 6 MW Power plant in Suryapet, Nalgonda district, as well as a 6 MW Power biomass project (KMS Power Private Limited) in Sattenapalli, Guntur district. Madhu's passion for education started at a young age. He strongly believes that education is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty, as his own education and the networks he built over the years helped him become the successful professional he is today. As a result, he has joined Preksha to contribute his knowledge and expertise to help others in society.

Sekhar Bhamidipati (Co-founder) is an accomplished professional with a career spanning over 21 years of experience in sales and marketing and business development in retail assets banking. During his 21-year tenure at various organisations, he held senior management positions in companies like Philips India Ltd, ICICI Bank, and TATA CAPITAL Financial Services.

In his last assignment as National Sales Head at a corporate level, he managed a book size of Rs-3100 crores. He was key in launching a personal/business loan product at Tata Capital by developing strategies and plans for the organisation's business operations.

Bhamidipati has completed his Management Development Program (MDP) at IIM-Ahmedabad and a Diploma in Marketing Management from the National Institute of Sales (NIS). He also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce.

Sai Charan Tej Pulla (Co-founder) is a first-generation entrepreneur with a decade of experience in engineering, marketing, and strategic planning. His passion for business and operations has driven him to become an entrepreneur, and he has been instrumental in setting up companies in South India. Charan is well-known for his humble nature and solution-oriented attitude, earning him a reputation as a reliable and effective leader. In his free time, he enjoys travelling and spending time with people around him, which allows him to recharge and stay connected to the world around him.

Sneha Lakshman (Co-founder) is one of the team's youngest and most energetic members. As a UX designer, she is deeply passionate about creating effective and sustainable products, which drew her to the startup. Sneha's journey from being a chemical engineer to a UX designer began when she worked for an ed-tech company. During this time, she had her Eureka moment - when she saw one of the products she designed to go live. The joy and satisfaction she felt at that moment made her realise the power she held in making or breaking a product, inspiring her to pursue a career in UX design.

