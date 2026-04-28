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Popular Indian YouTuber and podcast host Ranveer Allahbadia, known widely by his digital moniker "BeerBiceps," has officially confirmed his relationship with Juhi Bhatt. The announcement came through a series of photographs shared on social media, ending months of speculation regarding the content creator's private life. Allahbadia, who typically focuses his platform on self-improvement and long-form interviews, took a rare personal turn by describing Bhatt as his "sun, moon, and everything in between." Samay Raina Confirms Collaboration With Ranveer Allahbadia After ‘Still Alive’ Dig, Drops ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Update.

Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship with Juhi Bhatt

The revelation was made while the couple is currently vacationing in the Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya. Allahbadia shared a carousel of images on Instagram documenting their safari trip, including candid shots of the duo against the backdrop of the African savannah.

In the post, Allahbadia expressed his affection through a poetic caption, marking the first time he has explicitly defined his relationship status to his millions of followers. He wrote, "Sun, moon, stars & everything in between. Ever met someone whose light can burn away all of the world's negatives? I have."

Ranveer Allahbadia Goes Insta Official With Girlfriend Juhi Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)

The move was met with a surge of engagement, drawing thousands of comments from fans and fellow digital creators offering their congratulations.

Who is Juhi Bhatt?

Juhi Bhatt, the woman featured in the announcement, has been a recurring figure in Allahbadia's social circle for some time. While she maintains her own professional identity, she has occasionally appeared in the periphery of Allahbadia’s social media stories, leading many followers to speculate about their bond long before the official confirmation.

Bhatt has accompanied Allahbadia on several recent international trips. However, until the Maasai Mara post, both parties had maintained a level of discretion, often sharing group photos or individual shots from the same locations without confirming a romantic involvement.

More About Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps

Ranveer Allahbadia has built one of India’s most successful digital empires, transitioning from fitness content to hosting The Ranveer Show, a podcast that features high-profile guests ranging from Bollywood stars to Union Ministers.

Throughout his decade-long career, Allahbadia has remained relatively private about his dating life, often redirecting interview questions back to his professional goals or spiritual journey. Observers note that this public declaration signifies a shift in how the 31-year-old creator manages his public persona, opting for more transparency with his audience regarding his personal milestones.

Social Media Reaction

The "official" post has quickly gone viral across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Many followers noted the contrast between Allahbadia’s intense, work-oriented content and this more vulnerable, personal update. Orry, Kajal Aggarwal, and Ashish Chanchlani were among the first celebrities to congratulate the couple. Who Is Juhi Bhatt? Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms Relationship With Influencer During MI vs RCB IPL 2026 Match (Watch Video).

The couple continues to share updates from their Kenyan expedition, focusing on wildlife sightings and the local culture, while the comment sections of their profiles remain flooded with well-wishes from the Indian creator community.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Ranveer Allahbadia). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 07:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).