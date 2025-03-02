New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Private hospitals in India will increase their capacity by over 4,000 beds next fiscal, at an investment of Rs 11,500 crore, after an aggressive addition of around 6,000 beds this fiscal, according to a Crisil Ratings report.

According to the credit rating company, the bed addition in just these two fiscals, will equal those added between fiscals 2020 and 2024.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Student End Life by Hanging Himself Over NEET Exam Fear in Villupuram.

A Crisil Ratings analysis of 91 private hospitals, with a combined revenue of about Rs 64,000 crore last fiscal, indicates as much, the report added.

It further adds that for the record, private hospitals account for 63 percent of the sectoral revenue in India.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 2 Men Attack Auto Rickshaw Driver With Knife After He Refuses To Reduce INR 10 Bouncer Ride Fee in Powai, 1 Arrested.

Over fiscals 2020-2024, private hospitals clocked a compound annual growth rate of 18 percent in revenue and healthy operating profitability of 18 percent, ensuring strong cash flow, as per the insights-driven analytics company.

Their strong performance and the relatively low bed capacity per person in India vis-a-vis developed and developing nations have spurred substantial investments through private equity and initial public offerings (IPOs), Crisil Ratings said, adding that this has strengthened balance sheets and enabled hospitals to pursue ambitious bed additions without materially impacting their credit profiles.

Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings, "With occupancy close to the peak of 65-70% and continued demand for quality healthcare, private hospitals are investing ~Rs 25,000 crore this fiscal and the next, nearly 80% higher than the average annual investment in the previous four fiscals. Three-fourths of the capex will be funded through internal accruals. Plus, healthy return metrics have attracted a substantial investment of Rs 55,000-60,000 crore from private equity and equity markets since fiscal 2022."

According to the report, half of the new beds will come from greenfield expansions, highlighting significant investment in new healthcare infrastructure. About 40 percent will comprise brownfield development, focusing on modernizing and optimizing existing facilities. The remaining 10 percent will result from large players taking over under-construction hospitals and small and mid-sized hospitals, reinforcing organic growth efforts.

Naren Kartic K, Associate Director, Crisil Ratings, "The large proportion of greenfield expansion poses risks related to timely completion and ramp-up in occupancies. However, given that ~70% of these projects are in metropolitan/Tier 1 cities, where hospitals reach optimal occupancy and breakeven in 12-15 months, the pressure on profitability and associated return metrics is likely to be limited. Moreover, recent equity raises have strengthened balance sheets, allowing for the absorption of capex debt without materially impacting debt protection metrics."

As per the report, the interest coverage ratio and total debt to EBITDA, both key debt protection metrics, are expected to stay healthy at 8.0 times and 1.2 times, respectively, mirroring last year's performance and lending stability to credit profiles.

While healthy demand for quality healthcare should keep occupancy high despite the bed addition, the ability of hospitals to sustain operating profitability and regulatory changes will remain monitorable in the road ahead, the report added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)