London [UK], January 11: In a move to foster global education and support aspiring students, Prodigy Finance has announced that it is now financing international master's students to pursue their studies in Australia. Prodigy Finance, a social impact-driven FinTech and a leading international student loan lender is committed to breaking down financial barriers and opening a new avenue for global education. This development marks a significant step forward for Prodigy's growth expansion into new markets. Recognising the importance of education in shaping the future, Prodigy is excited to extend its financial support to international master's students aspiring to study in Australia. The Australian education system is known for its academic excellence, and diverse course offerings, and has become a sought after destination for students worldwide. To ensure a seamless educational experience, Prodigy has forged exclusive partnerships with 12 prestigious Australian universities and will continue to support more schools and courses in 2024. This collaboration not only provides access to world-class education but also enhances the overall support structure available to international students. Prodigy understands each student's financial situation is unique, and assesses loan applications through an innovative Future Earning Potential model in addition to an applicant's current financial circumstances. The financing options available offer flexible, competitive interest rates as well as the option of a repayment grace period of up to six months with no cosigner or collateral required. This will allow students the opportunity to focus on their studies without the burden of financial pressures. Prodigy is paving the way for a new generation of global leaders who will contribute to a more interconnected and innovative world.

