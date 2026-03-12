PNN

New Delhi [India], March 12: The team behind the upcoming women-centric film Calendar unveiled the trailer during a press conference in Mumbai on March 12, 2026. They took the opportunity to share insights about the project and its concept with the media.

Produced by Adarsh Gunduraj under the banner of Running Horse Creations, Calendar was initially made in Kannada and is now being released in Hindi to connect with a broader audience across the country.

At the event, Adarsh Gunduraj, a Chartered Accountant-turned-filmmaker who has also starred as a lead actor in two films, discussed the inspiration behind the film. Known affectionately as the "Smiling Star," he emphasized that the project aims to tell stories that foster empathy and understanding.

The creators revealed that Calendar delves into themes related to womanhood, emotional rhythms, and how these experiences shape relationships and daily life. The film aspires to spark conversations while delivering an engaging narrative.

The cast features Adarsh Gunduraj, Ramesh Indira, Prakash Thuminadu, Gurunandan, Malashri, Suchendraprasad, Chandraprabha, Shiv Pradeep, Sushmitha Nayak, Nivishka Patil, and Amrutha.

Directed by Naveen Shakthi, the film boasts music by Sunaad Gowtham, cinematography by Ramesh Koira, and editing by Suresh Arumugam. The action sequences are choreographed by Vikram Mor, a National Award-winning stunt director known for his work in KGF: Chapter 1 and Kantara.

The story is penned by Adarsh Gunduraj, who also takes on the role of producer. Shiv Pradeep serves as the co-producer, while Mahantesh R is the co-director.

Calendar is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026, with distribution handled by VK Films. The team expressed their gratitude to the media for their support and eagerly anticipates audiences experiencing the film in cinemas.

