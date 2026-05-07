Business News | Professor Saumya Sindhwani of Indian School of Business (ISB) Appointed Provost of Galgotias University

NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7: Galgotias University has appointed Professor Saumya Sindhwani as Provost, adding a senior academic leader with experience across teaching, executive education, organisational development, and institution building.

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Professor Sindhwani joins Galgotias University from Indian School of Business, where she held leadership responsibilities as Associate Dean for Advanced Management Programmes and Executive Director of the Centre for Learning and Management Practice. She is also on the Board of Advisers for Jose Rizal University, Philippines.

She brings more than two decades of professional experience spanning academia and the corporate sector, with work exposure across Europe, Africa, and Asia. Over the years, she has contributed to executive learning programmes for leading global organisations including Google, Goldman Sachs, Walmart, Novartis, and Accenture.

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Professor Sindhwani received her PhD in Corporate Strategy and Corporate Citizenship from Alliance Manchester Business School and her MSc from London School of Economics and Political Science.

Her research interests lie at the intersection of strategy, leadership, and society, with a focus on how organisations design and implement strategy in volatile and complex environments. She is also the author of several books on leadership, management, decision-making, and strategy.

As Provost, Professor Sindhwani will work closely with the University leadership on academic quality, research culture, faculty development, curriculum advancement, student outcomes, and interdisciplinary opportunities across schools and programmes.

Speaking on her new role, Professor Saumya Sindhwani said, "Galgotias University has built impressive momentum and scale. I look forward to working with faculty, students, and colleagues to further strengthen academic quality, research, innovation, and opportunities for learners."

Galgotias University has earned recognition in respected global assessments including QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education. The University today has a growing presence across engineering, management, law, health sciences, media, hospitality, and emerging technology disciplines. Professor Sindhwani's appointment comes as the University enters its next phase of academic growth, deeper research engagement, and broader international outreach.

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