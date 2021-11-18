Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After a period of collective grief, the world is now stepping out as life resumes. Bollywood pop sensations Guru Randhawa and 'Baby Doll' fame Kanika Kapoor are all set to rock the stage once again as they return to live concerts in US tour sponsored by Prria Haider and Mehboob Haider from Prria Haider Productions.

Guru Randhawa and Kanika Kapoor are two of the most popular and talented modern-day singers in the Hindi and Punjabi music industry. While Guru has been killing it with his vocals and rhythm in all his latest songs, Kanika and his mesmerizing voice are a must-have for any big film or music video project.

The concert will kick-off with a performance in Houston, TX, on Mar. 11, followed by a performance on Mar. 12 in New Jersey, and on Mar. 13 in Washington - and is expected to be in other cities.

This much-awaited tour is scripted, directed and executed by Sohail Khan Entertainment, one of India's leading and long-standing entity in the live events arena. The company had produced over 300 ground events of varying scales in India as well as other parts of the world. Arhhan is known for his elevated aesthetics, creative vision & expertise in on-ground execution.

Arhhan Singh Productions is an event management agency founded by Arhhan Singh, which specializes in conceptualization and execution of creative and unique entertainment and lifestyle centric events.

JA Events comes immense experience in executing televised shows right from conceptualizing, creative to pre-production, production to post production. The directors of the company have immense experience having executed shows all over the world since the last two decades

The show organizer Prria Haider said, "We have been into the showbiz for 11 years now and have an experience of more than 70 shows, but the excitement level is just hitting the roof as we have waited for this occasion a for a while now. In the last 2 years people suffered a lot, mentally and emotionally, this tour is going to be a celebration of us, and it is a start of a revival and a renaissance of the post-pandemic era." Speaking about the US concert, "It is a fantastic line-up, Guru and Kanika are established artists in India with their fan following around the globe. I haven't been this motivated since the pandemic started, but as they say, the show must go on," she added.

Being a part of 1st live concert in the west post-covid, singer Kanika Kapoor said, "I am excited to be a part of this grand tour scheduled all over the US. Going back to the stage makes me feel excited and more energized as if I am performing for the first time. Also, when you are partnering with Guru Randhawa the enthusiasm and eagerness to perform intensifies."

Considered to be one of the most popular Punjabi singers of our time, Guru Randhawa, said, "Since pandemic, everything has gone digital, even connecting with fans. Live shows are something I enjoy the most and the energy is unmatched, we artists thrive on connecting with fans on-ground. This tour will me to interact with the fans again. Thrilled to be a part of it, it is my first tour post-pandemic, we promise to make audiences groove and have the best time of their lives, and make their every penny spent worth."

