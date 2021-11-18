There are many types of stocks some of them are riskier than others. Penny stocks are one of the risky types in the stock family. If you can tolerate high risks then you can invest in them. They traded with the price of fewer than five dollars. As shown by the name they can be traded at less than one dollar. Investors can hold thousands of shares of these stocks.

When the price rises to levels of several dollars investors can profit significantly. You can lose all your money because such stocks can also drop to zero. In fact, these stocks are typically thought of as highly speculative because of the large margins of bids and a small markets capitalization as well as insufficient liquidity.

Where to Buy Penny stocks

Every stock has to fulfill some conditions to be listed on the major stock exchanges. According to the new york and Nasdaq rule the share price should be minimum one dollar. So these stock are sold on th pink sheets or on bulletin boards.

How to Select a Online Broker

To trade stocks and buy shares of any kind you need a broker which help and assist you during your online trading and making profit. They charge commissions for per share or stock accrodint to the prices of shares. Some brokers also offer falte fees rether then percentage which sometime seems good and in some conditions it become expensive.there are many famous and popular stock brokers that also provide services for penny stocks

Charges and Transaction Fees

When we talk about trading penny stocks we have to look at several things especially the transaction fee and service charges per share that we have to pay the broker for his services. If we buy a share or purchase a penny stock currently trading at CMP (Current Market Price) of $0.10 per share. Suppose you anticipate the price to rise to $0.20 for a fast and tidy profit. If the commission structure of a broker costs you $0.05 for every buy and sell part of your trade, you will not gain any thing duing the trade by paying the commission. So always think twice about the fess befor joining or signing up for a online broker. Always consider getting discounts and incentives before paying them subscription fees.

Trading Platform and Investment Tools

Investors who need access to specific research tools such as streaming data feeds and other technical indicators for making trading decisions should be aware of any potential additional costs associated with these particular options.

Response Time of the Broker’s Website

Due to the extreme fluctuation that comes with selling and buying penny stocks, traders can be able to experience price fluctuations that are jarring in the few minutes they're waiting to complete trades.

Trading Tpe and strategies

While short selling is subject to regulatory regulations certain brokers prohibit short selling on penny stocks as a self-imposed risk management strategy. Brokers that allow short selling could require greater margins.

Do not Get into Scames

The history of the trading market is full of different kind of scams if you are a new investors alway beaware of the scammers. They normally send people unofficial emails from general email address, they also call people to get their service and post adds in the newsletters with hot offers and hot tips.

Most Common Traps

If you are going to invest in the penny stock here are some of the possible traps that could be averted. Most of the people who promote this type of stocks spread negative news about stock to reduce the price of the stock and draw back their position to get more profit by investing in them. They say that they have the news from insid of the company that it is going to crash or bankcrupt soon. If the investor did not be careful he can loss a lot of money. Because most of the penny stocks are issued by small companies which did not show their financial reports to the public and you can not calculate either you are going in profit or loss.

Final Words

Penny stock investing is dangerous and shouldn't be for everyone. Anyone who is willing to accept the risk first needs to find a broker, set up the account, and be careful at price changes.

Be careful investors who stay away from scams could be able to make significant profits in the near future.