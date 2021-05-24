New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/ThePRTree): Founded by Prahalad S Patel, PSP Projects, a construction company has been involved in constructing the world's biggest office complex, Surat Diamond Bourse, having a contract value of Rs 1575 crore and `66 lakhs sq. ft built-up area.

Having completed more than 150 projects in various industry segments, they have also constructed the renowned 'Sabarmati riverfront' in Ahmedabad.

The mind behind the firm, PS Patel cherished the vision to do something big and different. Working towards achieving the dream, the man decided to set up his endeavor, PSP Projects Limited in 2008 with merely 2 lakhs in the pocket and only fifteen employees. He effectively executed modern, institutional, legislative, government-private, and private projects. He dates back his inspiration to work hard from his school.

"Without a doubt, the qualities I picked up from the Sainik School, Balachhadi were trustworthiness, discipline, ingenuity, responsibility, commitment, dependability, and quality work. It is therefore what I imbibe in my whole team at PSP Projects. Every task we take up is done with complete dedication and that is what I always look forward to maintaining," he said.

Being a one-stop solution for all building construction needs, PSP Projects yields all services like designing, construction, MEP to Interior Fit-outs. For the construction of the Surat Diamond Bourse, they created a record of pouring in 120 trucks of concrete daily for 400 days. Even during the pandemic, they alleviated the ones working with them, providing them shelter, and arranging conveyance for all those migrating to their hometowns.

While other finance managers held it as a loss, the business visionaries at PSP Projects amplified the break by utilizing it to fortify their SOP along with his 4-member core team, furthermore, by investing and implementing the pre-cast factory. Appreciating the tech-savvy and result-arranged gen-next, Patel censures their hesitance for fieldwork. During the challenging time of covid and lockdown -

The business virtuoso has grabbed quite a few awards for his exceptional work in the field. Some of the most prominent ones include Second Fastest Growing Construction Company for two years and 'Top Challengers Awards' for three years in a row, ICI-Ultratech Outstanding Structure Awards 2020, Patidar Udhyog Ratna Award By Sardardham 2020, and Times Inspiring Entrepreneur Award for the Fastest growing construction company of the year 2020.

Both the man and his company have made a mark on the industry and it could be anticipated that they are going to make it even bigger in the coming time.

